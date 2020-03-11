Coronavirus: Man City vs Arsenal postponed after players met Olympiakos owner, who is now ill

The Premier League said it had no plans to postpone any other games

Manchester City's Premier League home match against Arsenal on Wednesday has been postponed because players from the London club have had contact with the owner of Greek side Olympiakos Piraeus, who has contracted the coronavirus.

A number of Arsenal players had met Evangelos Marinakis following their Europa League round-of-32 meeting in London on February 27.

Marinakis, who also owns Championship side Nottingham Forest, said on Tuesday he had contracted the coronavirus.

"Manchester City's Premier League fixture at home to Arsenal has been postponed," City said in a statement.

Olympiakos and Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis contracted the virus

"The decision to postpone tonight's game has been taken as a precautionary measure on medical advice, after it emerged that personnel from Arsenal FC have come into contact with the Olympiakos owner, Evangelos Marinakis, who has been named as a positive case of COVID-19."

Arsenal said the risk to their players was "extremely low" but they would follow medical guidelines.

"The medical advice we have received puts the risk of them developing COVID-19 at extremely low," Arsenal said in a statement.

"However, we are strictly following government guidelines which recommend that anyone coming into close contact with someone with the virus should self-isolate at home for 14 days from the last time they had contact.

"The players will remain at their homes until the 14-day period expires. Four Arsenal staff, who were sitting close to Mr Marinakis during the match will also remain at home until the 14 days are complete."

Manchester City described the move as a precautionary measure

The Premier League said it had no alternative but to postpone the game and complete a proper risk assessment.

It added that no other matches were in immediate danger of being postponed.

"All necessary measures are being taken and the Premier League currently has no plans to postpone any other matches," it said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Wolves said on Tuesday that their request to European soccer's governing body UEFA to postpone their Europa League last-16 first leg against Olympiakos had been rejected.

Wolves had said that the trip to Greece posed unnecessary risks to their "players, staff, supporters and the families of all who travel, at such critical and uncertain times".

A sixth person has died after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK, with confirmed cases rising to 382, while the NHS in England is planning to "ramp up" testing facilities so 10,000 coronavirus tests can be performed each day.