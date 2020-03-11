Manchester City vs Arsenal postponed: Why and what next?

As Manchester City vs Arsenal becomes the first major sporting event in Britain to be called off as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, here's all you need to know.

Why has the game been postponed?

Evangelos Marinakis celebrates on the pitch after Olympiakos' victory at the Emirates Stadium

Arsenal have confirmed a number of players met Olympiakos owner Evangelos Marinakis immediately after their Europa League game at the Emirates on February 27.

Although the risk of infection is said to be extremely low, they are strictly following government guidelines which state anyone who has come into contact with the virus should self-isolate at home for 14 days.

The game with Olympiakos took place 13 days ago, so the players in question, and four members of staff who were sitting close to Marinakis during the match, remain at home and are unavailable.

As a result, Wednesday's fixture at City has been postponed, although the Gunners have stressed the decision is a precautionary measure.

Following medical advice, Arsenal and Manchester City consider it necessary to postpone their fixture due to be played this evening to give time to fully assess the situation. The Premier League has therefore agreed that tonight's game will be rearranged. We understand this will cause inconvenience and cost to fans planning to attend the game but Arsenal, Manchester City and the Premier League have agreed that the short notice of Mr Marinakis' infection means there is no alternative but to take the time to player a proper assessment of risk Premier League statement

How many players are self-isolating?

Arsenal revealed "a number of players" met the Olympiakos owner immediately after the game but are yet to confirm exact numbers of those in self-isolation.

However, Arsenal's first-team players were not training on Wednesday after being given a day off following the postponement.

When will the rearranged City-Arsenal game take place?

At this stage, a new date for the Manchester City vs Arsenal fixture remains unclear.

The Premier League has revealed it currently has no plans to postpone any other matches, but with the fixture schedule already congested, the calendar may have to be rearranged to accommodate the rescheduled fixture.

City and Arsenal have confirmed tickets will be valid for the rearranged fixture.

Why hasn't the game at Brighton been postponed?

With contact with Marinakis occurring on February 27, 13 days ago, players and staff will be able to return to work on Friday if they do not show any symptoms by the end of the 14-day self-isolation period at the end of Thursday.

It means that, as things stand, Saturday's Premier League match at Brighton goes ahead.

Albion’s match against Arsenal this Saturday remains scheduled to go ahead as planned, in line with government advice, and following consultation with the Premier League and medical advisors.#BHAFC 🔵⚪️ — Brighton & Hove Albion ⚽️ (@OfficialBHAFC) March 11, 2020

Would the affected players be available at Brighton?

Yes, but only on the condition that they were symptom-free at the end of the 14-day self-isolation period.

If the affected players are symptom-free at the end of Thursday, they are free to return to training on Friday and would be available for Saturday's trip to the AMEX Stadium.

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta is expected to provide an update on his squad when he speaks to the media at his pre-match press conference on Friday.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is due to speak to the media ahead on Friday ahead of Saturday's trip to Brighton

Are any other matches under threat?

As this stage, the Premier League insists it has no plans to postpone any other matches.

English clubs have been impacted by the coronavirus outbreak in European competition though, with Chelsea, Manchester United, Wolves and Rangers all due to play behind closed doors.

Does this affect Liverpool winning the title?

The postponement of Manchester City's fixture with Arsenal has not changed the fact that Liverpool still need just six points to the win the Premier League.

The postponement does mean the Reds will no longer be able to win the title without kicking a ball, but it does open up the possibility of being crowned champions at Goodison Park.

If Manchester City lose to Burnley on Saturday, Liverpool will need just three points to clinch the title and could win it with victory over Everton in the Merseyside derby on Monday Night Football, live on Sky Sports.