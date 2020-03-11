Coronavirus: Nottingham Forest players and staff test negative
Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis confirmed on Tuesday he had contracted virus
Last Updated: 11/03/20 1:32pm
All Nottingham Forest players and staff have tested negative for coronavirus.
Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis announced on Tuesday that he had coronavirus - just days after he attended the Championship side's home match against Millwall.
A club statement said: "Nottingham Forest can confirm that all players, staff and officers have been tested for the coronavirus and all results have come back negative.
"Within hours of receiving the news that owner Evangelos Marinakis had tested positive for the virus, the club took swift action to arrange tests for the entire first-team players, staff and officers that came into contact with the owner last week.
"The club will remain in close dialogue with the relevant governing bodies and football authorities to ensure the correct measures are taken."
Wednesday's Premier League match between Manchester City and Arsenal was postponed after it emerged that the Forest owner came into contact with the Arsenal squad.
Marinakis, who is also the owner of Olympiakos, was present for Arsenal's home match against the Greek side in the Europa League at the end of last month.
The Greek businessman met some of the Arsenal squad although no one at the club had prolonged contact with Marinakis. He did, though, shake the hand of one Arsenal player.
