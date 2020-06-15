Premier League should auction off Black Lives Matter shirts, says Show Racism the Red Card

Arsenal's players took a knee and wore T-shirts in support of Black Lives Matter before their recent friendly against Brentford

The Premier League should auction off its Black Lives Matter shirts, says anti-racism organisation Show Racism the Red Card.

Premier League players will have their names replaced by 'Black Lives Matter' on their shirts for the first 12 games of the resumed 2019/20 season.

Show Racism the Red Card chief executive Ged Grebby has now written to Premier League counterpart Richard Masters asking for the shirts to be auctioned off to raise money for anti-racism causes.

1:01 New Hereford manager Josh Gowling has praised Premier League sides for having Black Lives Matter on the back of their shirts when the season restarts and says important discussions are now starting to be held New Hereford manager Josh Gowling has praised Premier League sides for having Black Lives Matter on the back of their shirts when the season restarts and says important discussions are now starting to be held

In the letter to Masters, Grebby wrote: "We welcome the Premier League's decision to feature 'Black Lives Matter' on the back of players' shirts but would like to offer the suggestion that the shirts are then auctioned off to raise funding for anti-racism organisations.

"My suggestion would be that the money raised could be split equally three ways between SRtRC, Kick It Out and community departments of each football club. The community departments would be asked to undertake anti-racism projects or work with local anti-racism groups.

"Race hate crime has doubled over the last five years and the demand for SRtRC's education work has never been greater.

"Our model has proven impact across the UK over the last 25 years, using the high profile of football to deliver high quality and effective anti-racism education."