Sky Sports News will broadcast the first 'green' Transfer Deadline Day on Monday October 5 which will be a certified three-star Albert sustainable production.

The Albert certification, which is industry-backed and awarded by BAFTA, goes to productions that meet sustainable credentials, tackle the environmental impact of broadcasting and inspire audiences to act on a more sustainable future.

It follows Sky Sports 'Season of Sustainability' making all Premier League and English Football League matches shown live Albert certified.

It is further progress on Sky's ambition to become net zero carbon by 2030 - two decades ahead of government legislation.

Sky Sports News' deadline day coverage has been adapted somewhat because of Covid-19 restrictions but a feast of activity will still be delivered on the channel and across our Sky Sports platforms on October 5 for football fans around the country.

Actions being taken to ensure the most sustainable Deadline Day ever include:

Reducing and offsetting travel with presenters and reporters using public transport as much as possible

To help with sustainable travel, some reporters will cover a cluster of clubs

Using reporters who live local to the stories

Encouraging all teams to go meat-free throughout the day. All catering will be vegetarian

Powering down equipment when it isn't being used

All staff will use re-usable water bottles and cups

No single-use plastic

Recycling all rubbish

To reach Albert certification, Sky Sports also provided training to staff and management on Climate Change and Sky Sports News is committed to discussing climate change storylines where relevant.

Mark Alford, director of Sky Sports News, said: "Monday will be a Transfer Deadline Day like no other. As well as being one full of great news lines, big transfers and supreme reporting, it will also be the first with genuine green credentials - complete with BAFTA Albert certification."

Steve Smith, executive director of content at Sky Sports said: "Sky's made an announcement that they're going to be net zero carbon by 2030. And the moves that we make within sports production, and telling our customers about those, are really important factors in contributing to that.

"It's important that we always look to innovate the way that we tell our stories, how we bring them to life on our screens, and we'll be doing that throughout the whole of deadline day.

Image: Man Utd legends Andy Cole and Dwight Yorke will feature on the The Football Show Special on Deadline Day

"Sky and Sky Sports have always been a company that like to lead in initiatives. It's important that we tell our customers about we're doing because part of being net zero carbon is influencing and changing the way our customers behave as well.

"Within sport we reach a huge amount of the population and I think it's important that within our editorial narrative we talk about the climate change challenges that the world faces and in the sporting context.

"By telling those stories we'll hopefully influence the choices and decisions our customers will make.

"On transfer Deadline Day, we'll be reducing the number of people who travel around the country, by creating local hubs.

"We'll also be looking at the equipment that we use which has reduced energy usage, and also the choices around the food that we eat on the day mean they'll be responsible choices and once that are carbon low. "

In July, Sky Sports became the first broadcaster to sign up to the UNFCCC Sports for Climate Action Framework and is a founding member of BAFTA albert's Sports Consortium, a group dedicated to driving environmental improvement in the sports broadcasting industry.

Earlier this year, Sky announced it had achieved CarbonNeutral® certification for all of its UK Sky Original productions and received planning permission to build Sky Studios Elstree, what it is planning to be the most environmentally friendly TV studios in the world.

Sky Sports also won the One Planet Award for Sustainability in Sports TV at the SVG Europe awards earlier this year.

Transfer Deadline Day - October 5

The summer transfer window closes at 11pm on Monday October 5 with a feast of activity throughout the day involving the biggest names in football.

Some of the highlights to enjoy on Sky Sports News and across our Sky Sports platforms:

Breakfast with David Ginola and Rachel Yankey

The Football Show Special with Dwight Yorke and Andy Cole

Countdown with Harry and Jamie Redknapp

Supporters at the heart of the show with Sky VIP fan wall

You can also follow the stories on Sky Sports' digital platforms, with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

