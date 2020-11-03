Ryan Sessegnon: Tottenham player reveals he received racist abuse online

Sessegnon is currently on loan at Hoffenheim and received the racist messages on Instagram; "The craziest thing is I'm not even surprised anymore. Disgusting," says England Under-21 international

Ryan Sessegnon has become the latest footballer to reveal he has received racist abuse on social media.

Sessegnon received the abusive messages on Monday night, shortly before the offending profile was removed from Instagram.

The 20-year-old was left disgusted by the abuse but said he is not surprised that it continues to take place.

He wrote on Instagram: "Honestly unbelievable. The craziest thing is I'm not even surprised anymore. Disgusting."

Sessegnon has so far featured four times on loan at Bundesliga side Hoffenheim, after sealing a season-long loan switch from Tottenham last month.

Everyone at the Club is with you @RyanSessegnon.



We are proud of the rich ethnic diversity that exists across our communities, fans, staff and players.



We are driven by inclusion and equality for all and nobody should have to endure such repulsive abuse. pic.twitter.com/Tliv3rdRtI — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 3, 2020

His parent club have since offered their support on Twitter.

"Everyone at the Club is with you Ryan Sessegnon," Tottenham's official Twitter account said.

"We are proud of the rich ethnic diversity that exists across our communities, fans, staff and players.

"We are driven by inclusion and equality for all and nobody should have to endure such repulsive abuse."

The England Under-21 international moved to Tottenham from Fulham for £25m in the summer of 2019, but was allowed to seal a temporary move away from the club following Sergio Reguilon's arrival.

Image: Sessegnon in Europa League action for Hoffenheim

He has now joined the likes of fellow footballers Raheem Sterling, Wilfried Zaha and Troy Deeney who have also spoken out about the racist and threatening abuse they have received on social media.

Last month, Watford's Deeney openly questioned whether social media companies have the desire to eradicate abuse and argued they may even benefit from a drive in traffic when incidences of racism occur.

Image: Wilfried Zaha called for greater action and education after he received racist messages in July

In July, Crystal Palace's Zaha called for 'action and education' and after he too was subjected to racist messages before a match against Aston Villa.