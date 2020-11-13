Liverpool vs Leicester live on Sky Sports

Liverpool vs Leicester will be shown live on Sky Sports next week when the Premier League champions take on the current league leaders in a mouth-watering top-of-the-table clash.
The match has been confirmed as being broadcast live on Sky Sports following the Premier League's decision to discontinue their pay-per-view model which was introduced in October.
In a statement, the league confirmed 'all fixtures from Saturday 21 November, and throughout the Christmas and New Year period, will be made available to fans to watch live in the UK.'
'There is a full schedule of Premier League games over the festive period and clubs are committed to an accessible solution for fans. These plans have been made with the cooperation of our broadcast partners, working with us to deliver these additional matches while stadiums are missing the supporters who are such an integral part of the game.'
Liverpool vs Leicester - which has been rescheduled for a 7.15pm kick-off on Sunday night - is one of three extra matches to be shown on Sky Sports next weekend.
Burnley vs Crystal Palace and Wolves vs Southampton will also be broadcast live on Monday November 23.
Sky Sports had already confirmed it would broadcast Tottenham vs Man City next weekend on Saturday November 21 followed by a Super Sunday double-header of Sheffield United vs West Ham and Leeds vs Arsenal.
On the final weekend of November, seven matches will be broadcast live on Sky Sports with a triple-header on Sunday, November 29 that features Man Utd, Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal.
Everton vs Leeds and West Brom vs Sheffield United on Saturday November 28 will be followed a day later by Southampton vs Man Utd, Chelsea vs Tottenham and Arsenal vs Wolves live on Sky Sports.
The weekend will then be rounded off by Leicester vs Fulham and West Ham vs Aston Villa on Monday November 30.
November's Premier League rearranged schedule
Saturday November 21
Newcastle United vs Chelsea - Kick-off 12.30pm
Aston Villa vs Brighton - Kick-off 3pm
Tottenham v Man City - Kick-off 5.30pm, Live on Sky Sports
Manchester United vs West Brom - Kick-off 8pm
Sunday November 22
Fulham vs Everton - Kick-off 12pm
Sheffield United vs West Ham - Kick-off 2pm, Live on Sky Sports
Leeds United vs Arsenal - Kick-off 4.30pm, Live on Sky Sports
Liverpool vs Leicester City - Kick-off 7.15pm, Live on Sky Sports
Monday November 23
Burnley vs Crystal Palace - Kick-off 5.30pm, Live on Sky Sports
Wolves vs Southampton - Kick-off 8pm, Live on Sky Sports
Friday November 27
Crystal Palace vs Newcastle - Kick-off 8pm
Saturday November 28
Brighton vs Liverpool - Kick-off 12.30pm
Man City vs Burnley - Kick-off 3pm
Everton vs Leeds - Kick-off 5.30pm, Live on Sky Sports
West Brom vs Sheffield United - Kick-off 8pm, Live on Sky Sports
Sunday November 29
Southampton vs Man Utd - Kick-off 2pm, Live on Sky Sports
Chelsea vs Tottenham - Kick-off 4.30pm, Live on Sky Sports
Arsenal vs Wolves - Kick-off 7.15pm, Live on Sky Sports
Monday November 30
Leicester City v Fulham - Kick-off 5.30pm, Live on Sky Sports
West Ham vs Aston Villa - Kick-off 8pm, Live on Sky Sports
