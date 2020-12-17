Slaven Bilic: Former West Brom boss opens up on sacking and 'honour' of managing club

Slaven Bilic has spoken for the first time since being sacked as West Brom head coach and looked back fondly on what he described as the honour of managing the club.

Bilic departed the Hawthorns on Wednesday after 18 months in charge and left West Brom 19th in the Premier League.

The Croatian, who replaced Darren Moore in 2019 and orchestrated West Brom's automatic promotion back to the top flight, looked back fondly on his time at the club.

Image: Bilic led West Brom back to the Premier League with promotion last season

"I am hugely disappointed to have left West Bromwich Albion. I am honoured to have managed this unique football club with full commitment and integrity," Bilic said in a statement.

"I would like to place on record my sincere thanks to all the players, my hard-working coaching team and our dedicated staff.

"I am incredibly proud that we secured automatic promotion from the Championship in our first season.

2:59 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Man City’s draw with West Brom in the Premier League

"It was a real shame to not have our loyal supporters there with us during that moment and upon our return to the Premier League.

"In what has been a really difficult year for so many, those special fans have stood alongside us throughout it all. My staff and I are grateful for having had the privilege to serve them."

3:38 Former West Brom striker Kevin Phillips believes the club's board did not give Slaven Bilic the support he needed in the transfer window

West Brom have won just one Premier League game this campaign but the majority of the club's summer signings - including Grady Diangana and Matheus Pereira - were players on loan at the club last season.

A proportion of the club's budget went on the arrival of Karlan Grant from Huddersfield and Bilic was removed from his post despite a 1-1 draw at Manchester City on Tuesday.

Bilic, who has since been replaced by Sam Allardyce, expressed regret the team were not able to build on the achievement of promotion and that he has been denied the opportunity to say goodbye to the fans in person.

Image: Bilic has expressed disappointment he was not able to say goodbye to the West Brom fans in person

"They would have enjoyed some of our excellent performances where the team showed how much they wanted us to succeed," Bilic added.

"Ultimately, I am sad that it hasn't worked out in the way we wanted. But I leave with my head held high, along with some wonderful memories that I will always cherish.

"I'm sorry that I cannot say goodbye to you all properly at The Hawthorns. I genuinely wish the club well for the future."