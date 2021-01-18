Ref Watch: Paul Tierney wrong to blow early for half-time in Liverpool's draw with Manchester United

In the latest Ref Watch, Dermot Gallagher tells us why referee Paul Tierney made a mistake blowing up early for half-time in Liverpool's draw with Manchester United at Anfield on Super Sunday.

INCIDENT: Paul Tierney blows up early for half-time at Anfield as Xherdan Shaqiri looks to release Sadio Mane through on goal.

DERMOT SAYS: There is so much at risk for a referee at times that is out of his control, but this is one thing the referee is totally in control of and can make sure nobody can come down on him. Once you put up one minute, you are obliged to play at least one minute. You can play further on because you might be playing 1.20 min, but the board cannot put up 1.30 min.

But to play short just leads to people having a go at you and it is something you have brought on your own head and with Paul Tierney having refereed so well yesterday and got through that game, that was the one thing that surprised me that he left himself open to criticism for that.

INCIDENT: West Brom are awarded a penalty after Wolves defender Willy Boly fouls Callum Robinson right on the edge of the area.

DERMOT SAYS: The precedent has already been set with this earlier in the season with Steven Bergwijn and Ezgjan Alioski where we had a similar decision where the player's body is half in the area and half out and because he is partly in the area, it is deemed a penalty because that is how the foul is committed.

What you would say is the referee [Michael Oliver] has got a great view, the VAR [David Coote] checks if it is on the line, his body clearly breaks the line and therefore a penalty is given.

INCIDENT: Fulham's Antonee Robinson is shown a straight red card for a tackle on Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta.

DERMOT SAYS: This raises some interesting points - there is minimal contact, there is no doubt about that, but what you would say is if Azpilicueta had not taken evasive action, if you see where the player comes from, the speed he comes, he comes through the air, it is only luck Azpilicueta gets out the way.