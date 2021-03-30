Poland expect England World Cup Qualifier to go ahead despite coronavirus cases

Poland expect their World Cup Qualifier with England to still go ahead as planned - despite confirming two more coronavirus cases.

The latest round of testing has seen midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak and defender Kamil Piatkowski both record positive COVID-19 results.

It means the total number of positive results in the Poland camp is now up to four after back-up goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski and Leeds United's Mateusz Klich were both ruled out due to the virus.

Skorupski reported symptoms on Thursday night and immediately self-isolated before recording a positive test after Poland's 3-3 draw with Hungary.

Meanwhile, Klich was already unavailable for that game, Sunday's 3-0 win over Andorra as well as the trip to face England at Wembley on Wednesday evening.

The Polish Football Association's media officer Jakub Kwiatkowski has also tested positive.

However, the Polish FA has confirmed to Sky Sports News the game will go ahead as planned and remain in discussions with UEFA regarding Krychowiak's result.

They believe the Lokomotiv Moscow player has returned a "false positive", because he still has high levels of Covid antibodies in his system after testing positive for the virus in December and remain hopeful he might still be available for the game.

UEFA protocols allow for a player to have what's known as a "UPAP certificate" if they have had the virus. Once they are clear of the quarantine period, the certificate gives them an exemption, should they test positive again in the next 10-12 weeks.

Krychowiak is on the limit of that exemption right now, and so that is the basis of the discussions with UEFA.

Poland are set to fly to England on Tuesday morning with Krychowiak undergoing further testing before a final decision is made.

If he is cleared to play, he will fly into England by private jet, separately from the rest of the squad.

The side are already without all-time leading goalscorer Robert Lewandowski after the Bayern Munich forward sustained ligament damage in his right knee.

The 32-year-old is expected to be out for up to 10 days and has now returned to the Bundesliga champions.

England currently lead World Cup Qualifying Group I as the only side to have won their first two matches, with Poland tied for second on four points with Hungary.

England thrashed San Marino 5-0 in their opening game on Thursday before easing to a 2-0 win in Albania on Sunday, while Poland drew 3-3 away to Hungary in their first Group I game, before winning at home to minnows Andorra.