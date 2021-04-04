Scottish Cup: Celtic drawn against Rangers or Cove Rangers in fourth round

Celtic have been drawn against Rangers or Cove Rangers in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup.
Reigning Scottish Cup champions Celtic overcame League One Falkirk 3-0 at Parkhead on Saturday with goals from James Forrest, Ryan Christie and Mohamed Elyounoussi.
Rangers host third-tier Cove Rangers in the third round on Sunday evening.
Steven Gerrard will be hoping he can lead Rangers to their first successful Scottish Cup campaign since 2009, while interim boss John Kennedy has set his sights on retaining the trophy after Celtic missed out on the 2020/21 Premiership title to their Old Firm rivals.
Celtic and Rangers last met in this competition in 2017 when the Hoops won 2-0 in the semi-final.
A tie against St Johnstone or Clyde awaits in the quarter-final for whichever team progresses.
Fourth-round ties will take place on the weekend of April 17 and quarter-final games are to be played on the weekend of April 24.
Inverness, who claimed Highland bragging rights by beating rivals Ross County 3-1 on Friday, will face St Mirren away in the fourth round and the winner of that tie will play Kilmarnock or Montrose in the last eight.
Motherwell play Championship side Greenock Morton after their 5-0 triumph over Formartine United on Saturday.
Aberdeen have been drawn against Livingston in the only all-Premiership clash of the fourth round, after they edged past Dumbarton.
There are no replays in this season's Scottish Cup, meaning matches that end in a draw after 90 minutes will go to extra time and penalties if necessary. The final of this season's competition will be played at Hampden Park on May 22.
The full draws for the Fourth and Fifth Rounds of the 2020-21 Scottish Cup.— Scottish Cup (@ScottishCup) April 4, 2021
🗓 Fourth Round ties will be played over the weekend of 17 April.
🗓 Fifth Round ties will be played a week later over the weekend of 24 April.#ScottishCup pic.twitter.com/T8qf2m0eFV
Scottish Cup fourth-round draw
Stranraer vs Queen of the South or Hibernian
Motherwell vs Greenock Morton
St Mirren vs Inverness
St Johnstone vs Clyde
Rangers or Cove Rangers vs Celtic
Aberdeen vs Livingston
Forfar vs Dundee United
Kilmarnock vs Montrose
Quarter-final draw
Rangers or Cove Rangers or Celtic vs St Johnstone or Clyde
Kilmarnock or Montrose vs St Mirren or Inverness
Aberdeen or Livingtson vs Forfar or Dundee United
Stranraer or Queen of the South or Hibernian vs Motherwell or Greenock Morton