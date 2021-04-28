A coalition of English football's largest governing bodies and organisations including the Football Association, Premier League, EFL, Women's Super League and Kick It Out announced last weekend they will go silent on social media in a show of solidarity against racism and discrimination

Social media boycott over online abuse could be debated in the House of Commons

There will be a social media boycott to protest against online abuse running throughout this weekend

The social media boycott to protest against online abuse could become a matter for debate in the House of Commons as MP Julie Elliott wants Parliament to discuss the issues it raises.

A coalition of English football's largest governing bodies and organisations including the Football Association, Premier League and EFL announced last weekend they will go silent on social media in a show of solidarity against racism and discrimination.

The FA Women's Super League, FA Women's Championship, Professional Footballers' Association, League Managers Association, PGMOL, Kick It Out, Women in Football and the Football Supporters' Association will also suspend all use of their social media accounts from 3pm on Friday April 30 until 11.59pm on Monday May 3.

Elliott, a member of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee, has written to the Leader of the House of Commons requesting Parliamentary time be put aside to debate the boycott.

"This boycott is unprecedented in the industry. We have seen far too many examples of sportspeople receiving sexist, racist and homophobic abuse online," she wrote to the Leader of the House Jacob Rees Mogg.

"I am therefore writing to you to request…. parliamentary time on the floor of the House is granted to debate this important issue."

0:49 A boycott of social media by football's governing bodies in response to continued racial abuse on the platforms 'sends a really strong message, says EFL chairman Rick Parry

Adidas, which manufactures more than a third of Premier League kits - including Manchester United, Arsenal and Leicester - is stopping all advertising across its platforms this weekend.

"Adidas is proud to stand in solidarity with the football community in calling for more to be done to prevent racist, discriminatory and threatening abuse online," said a spokesman.

The sportswear company is the latest big-name brand to join the planned social media boycott by football players, clubs, organisations and associated businesses.

Barclays, title sponsor of the WSL and the official bank of the Premier League, will support the boycott with no social media posts on the Barclays Football pages of Facebook and Instagram nor the Barclays Footy Twitter account - while the company's other social channels will avoid all football-related activity.

1:56 PFA equalities education executive Jason Lee has urged fans to join the social media boycott to help highlight the fight against online abuse

Budweiser, which sponsors the England team, is also signing up.

"Budweiser and Bud Light are proud to stand with our partners and join them in this important symbolic gesture," said senior brand manager for Budweiser UK Amar Singh.

"We oppose racism and discrimination of any form, and driving diversity and inclusion is a global priority for us."

Online car retailer Cazoo - shirt sponsors of Aston Villa and Everton - became the first major football sponsor to announce its support, with others expected to follow suit.

"In solidarity with our partners and as a stand against totally unacceptable abuse which we condemn in the strongest terms, Cazoo will be joining this boycott of social media over this period," a spokesperson for the company said.

1:04 Kick It Out chair Sanjay Bhandari says a weekend-long collective social media boycott from English football is a 'call to action' for tech companies and the government to help stamp out online abuse

The move follows social media boycotts by Swansea, Birmingham and Rangers in recent weeks, with Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson stating he would be willing to follow Arsenal great Thierry Henry in coming offline altogether in protest against racist behaviour.

The protest has also been joined by other sports with the Lawn Tennis Association confirming its involvement on Monday.

But the Rugby Football Union has confirmed it is not joining the boycott and neither is golf's European Tour.

2:21 This is the message from Sky Sports presenters and reporters, who have united in supporting a new campaign aimed at raising awareness of online hate and abuse on social media

Hate Won't Stop Us

Sky Sports is committed to making skysports.com and our channels on social media platforms a place for comment and debate that is free of abuse, hate and profanity.

For more information, please visit: www.skysports.com/hatewontstopus

If you see a reply to Sky Sports posts and/or content with an expression of hate on the basis of race, colour, gender, nationality, ethnicity, disability, religion, sexuality, age or class please copy the URL to the hateful post or screengrab it and email us here.

Kick It Out reporting racism

Online Reporting Form | Kick It Out

Kick It Out is football's equality and inclusion organisation - working throughout the football, educational and community sectors to challenge discrimination, encourage inclusive practices and campaign for positive change.

www.kickitout.org