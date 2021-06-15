Ange Postecoglou will travel to Hearts in his first Scottish Premiership game in charge of Celtic, with the opening-day clash at Tynecastle Park live on Sky Sports at 8pm on Saturday July 31.
The former Australia boss signed a 12-month rolling contract at Parkhead after being identified as the club's top target to replace Neil Lennon following a breakdown in talks with Eddie Howe.
Postecoglou's first Old Firm experience comes when he faces champions Rangers at Ibrox on Saturday August 28, before Celtic host their arch-rivals at Parkhead on January 2.
The two teams meet for a third time at Ibrox on April 2, with the season then splitting later that month.
Celtic fixtures: Scottish Premiership 2021/22
All fixtures subject to change.
Trending
- Scottish Prem: Rangers and Celtic live on Sky on opening weekend
- Ramsdale replaces injured Henderson in England squad
- Fury and Wilder face to face – expect mind games!
- Eriksen thankful for support: 'I'm fine under the circumstances'
- Euro 2020 fixtures & schedule for 2021 tournament
- England's route through Euro 2020: Aim for second place?
- Euro 2020: Hosts, dates, teams, fixtures, format
- Tuesday at the Euros: Portugal, France, Germany in action
- Glazer: We heard Neville's 'good ideas'
- More fans allowed at Wembley Euros games and Wimbledon
July
31: Hearts (a) - 8pm, live on Sky Sports
August
7: Dundee (h) - 3pm
21: St Mirren (h) - 3pm
28: Rangers (a) - 3pm
September
11: Ross County (h) - 3pm
18: Livingston (a) - 3pm
25: Dundee Utd (h) - 3pm
October
2: Aberdeen (a) - 3pm
16: Motherwell (a) - 3pm
23: St Johnstone (h) - 3pm
27: Hibernian (a) - 7.45pm
30: Livingston (h) - 3pm
November
6: Dundee (a) - 3pm
20: Ross County (a) - 3pm
27: Aberdeen (h) - 3pm
December
1: Hearts (h) - 7.45pm
4: Dundee Utd (a) - 3pm
11: Motherwell (h) - 3pm
18: St Mirren (a) - 3pm
26: St Johnstone (a) - 3pm
29: Hibs (h) - 7.45pm
January
2: Rangers (h) - 3pm
26: Hearts (a) - 7.45pm
29: Dundee Utd (h) - 3pm
February
5: Motherwell (a) - 3pm
9: Aberdeen (a) - 7.45pm
19: Dundee (h) - 3pm
26: Hibs (a) - 3pm
March
2: St Mirren (h) - 7.45pm
5: Livingston (a) - 3pm
19: Ross County (h) - 3pm
April
2: Rangers (a) - 3pm
9: St Johnstone (h) - 3pm
Post-split dates
Saturday April 23
Saturday April 30
Saturday May 7
Wednesday May 11
Saturday May 14
Key dates in the Scottish Premiership 2021/22 season
The Scottish Premiership will kick off on the weekend of Saturday July 31 and Sunday August 1.
The top flight will once again take a winter break from Monday January 3 until Wednesday January 26.
The 2021/22 Scottish Premiership season with Sky Sports
- Up to 48 live matches from the Scottish Premiership, including every Old Firm encounter.
- Live coverage presented by Eilidh Barbour with analysis from Kris Boyd and Andy Walker, and more.
- Round the clock coverage on Sky Sports News, on skysports.com and across dedicated Sky Sports social channels.
- Dedicated Scottish Premiership highlights show every week and free-to-watch highlights of every Scottish Premiership game on Sky Sports Digital.
- Insight and analysis from our Scottish Football Podcast.