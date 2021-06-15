Celtic fixtures: Scottish Premiership 2021/22

Ange Postecoglou will travel to Hearts in his first Scottish Premiership game in charge of Celtic, with the opening-day clash at Tynecastle Park live on Sky Sports at 8pm on Saturday July 31.

The former Australia boss signed a 12-month rolling contract at Parkhead after being identified as the club's top target to replace Neil Lennon following a breakdown in talks with Eddie Howe.

Postecoglou's first Old Firm experience comes when he faces champions Rangers at Ibrox on Saturday August 28, before Celtic host their arch-rivals at Parkhead on January 2.

The two teams meet for a third time at Ibrox on April 2, with the season then splitting later that month.

All fixtures subject to change.

July

31: Hearts (a) - 8pm, live on Sky Sports



August

7: Dundee (h) - 3pm

21: St Mirren (h) - 3pm

28: Rangers (a) - 3pm

September

11: Ross County (h) - 3pm

18: Livingston (a) - 3pm

25: Dundee Utd (h) - 3pm

October

2: Aberdeen (a) - 3pm

16: Motherwell (a) - 3pm

23: St Johnstone (h) - 3pm

27: Hibernian (a) - 7.45pm

30: Livingston (h) - 3pm

November

6: Dundee (a) - 3pm

20: Ross County (a) - 3pm

27: Aberdeen (h) - 3pm

December

1: Hearts (h) - 7.45pm

4: Dundee Utd (a) - 3pm

11: Motherwell (h) - 3pm

18: St Mirren (a) - 3pm

26: St Johnstone (a) - 3pm

29: Hibs (h) - 7.45pm

January

2: Rangers (h) - 3pm

26: Hearts (a) - 7.45pm

29: Dundee Utd (h) - 3pm

February

5: Motherwell (a) - 3pm

9: Aberdeen (a) - 7.45pm

19: Dundee (h) - 3pm

26: Hibs (a) - 3pm

March



2: St Mirren (h) - 7.45pm

5: Livingston (a) - 3pm

19: Ross County (h) - 3pm

April



2: Rangers (a) - 3pm

9: St Johnstone (h) - 3pm

Post-split dates

Saturday April 23

Saturday April 30

Saturday May 7

Wednesday May 11

Saturday May 14

The Scottish Premiership will kick off on the weekend of Saturday July 31 and Sunday August 1.

The top flight will once again take a winter break from Monday January 3 until Wednesday January 26.

The 2021/22 Scottish Premiership season with Sky Sports