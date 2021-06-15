Celtic fixtures: Scottish Premiership 2021/22

Celtic to face Hearts on opening weekend of new league season; Sky Sports will be the only broadcaster to offer live coverage of the Scottish Premiership, with up to 48 games available on the home of Scottish football

Tuesday 15 June 2021 09:22, UK

Image: Celtic will look to hit the ground running in the 2021/22 season

Ange Postecoglou will travel to Hearts in his first Scottish Premiership game in charge of Celtic, with the opening-day clash at Tynecastle Park live on Sky Sports at 8pm on Saturday July 31.

The former Australia boss signed a 12-month rolling contract at Parkhead after being identified as the club's top target to replace Neil Lennon following a breakdown in talks with Eddie Howe.

Postecoglou's first Old Firm experience comes when he faces champions Rangers at Ibrox on Saturday August 28, before Celtic host their arch-rivals at Parkhead on January 2.

The two teams meet for a third time at Ibrox on April 2, with the season then splitting later that month.

All fixtures subject to change.

July

31: Hearts (a) - 8pm, live on Sky Sports

August

7: Dundee (h) - 3pm
21: St Mirren (h) - 3pm
28: Rangers (a) - 3pm

September

11: Ross County (h) - 3pm
18: Livingston (a) - 3pm
25: Dundee Utd (h) - 3pm

October

2: Aberdeen (a) - 3pm
16: Motherwell (a) - 3pm
23: St Johnstone (h) - 3pm
27: Hibernian (a) - 7.45pm
30: Livingston (h) - 3pm

November

6: Dundee (a) - 3pm
20: Ross County (a) - 3pm
27: Aberdeen (h) - 3pm

December

1: Hearts (h) - 7.45pm
4: Dundee Utd (a) - 3pm
11: Motherwell (h) - 3pm
18: St Mirren (a) - 3pm
26: St Johnstone (a) - 3pm
29: Hibs (h) - 7.45pm

January

2: Rangers (h) - 3pm
26: Hearts (a) - 7.45pm
29: Dundee Utd (h) - 3pm

February

5: Motherwell (a) - 3pm
9: Aberdeen (a) - 7.45pm
19: Dundee (h) - 3pm
26: Hibs (a) - 3pm

March

2: St Mirren (h) - 7.45pm
5: Livingston (a) - 3pm
19: Ross County (h) - 3pm

April

2: Rangers (a) - 3pm
9: St Johnstone (h) - 3pm

Post-split dates

Saturday April 23
Saturday April 30
Saturday May 7
Wednesday May 11
Saturday May 14

Key dates in the Scottish Premiership 2021/22 season

The Scottish Premiership will kick off on the weekend of Saturday July 31 and Sunday August 1.

The top flight will once again take a winter break from Monday January 3 until Wednesday January 26.

The 2021/22 Scottish Premiership season with Sky Sports

  • Up to 48 live matches from the Scottish Premiership, including every Old Firm encounter.
  • Live coverage presented by Eilidh Barbour with analysis from Kris Boyd and Andy Walker, and more.
  • Round the clock coverage on Sky Sports News, on skysports.com and across dedicated Sky Sports social channels.
  • Dedicated Scottish Premiership highlights show every week and free-to-watch highlights of every Scottish Premiership game on Sky Sports Digital.
  • Insight and analysis from our Scottish Football Podcast.
