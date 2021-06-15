Today at Euro 2020: Wales' tournament continues against Turkey and Italy are back in action

As matchday two gets underway, Italy look to continue their impressive start while Wales search for a first win against Turkey...

Gareth Bale says Wales will be spurred on by partisan Turkish support at their second Euro 2020 game in Baku. Around 34,000 are expected at Baku's Olympic Stadium on Wednesday, with Turkey able to count on the vast majority of support inside the arena.

Thousands of Turkish fans are expected to travel to Baku, while Azerbaijan's close ties with Turkey mean much of the local population will also be supporting Wales' opponents.

Wales captain Bale said at his pre-match press conference: "I think it's good to be playing in front of big crowds. Obviously we'd prefer to be playing in front of 34,000 Wales fans, but it's not meant to be. If anything it kind of spurs us on to be a bit more ruthless on the pitch, and hopefully we can keep them silent."

Turkey manager Senol Gunes has described the Wales game as a "final" after admitting disappointment at his side's abject 3-0 defeat in Rome on the opening day.

"Italy was a superior team to us and we accepted that superiority," said Gunes, who guided Turkey to third spot at the 2002 World Cup during his first spell in charge of the national team.

"In the group we are behind all the teams in terms of FIFA rankings, but the one that is closer to us is Wales. It is a very good team that showed its quality in 2016 [reaching the semi-finals of the European Championship]. It has a good philosophy of defence and uses the long ball and wings in a very good way.

"I think we are close to them and the game against Wales is a final for us. The Switzerland game is also a final for us. Four points or six points in the next two games will change our course."

Italy, who were in fine form as they opened the tournament by sweeping Turkey aside 3-0 last Friday. are back in action on Wednesday against Switzerland

It was a ninth win in succession for Roberto Mancini's side, all of which have been achieved with clean sheets and another victory over Switzerland will see Italy become the first team to reach the knockout stages of Euro 2020, with one Group A match still to play.

However, the Italians have won their opening two matches only twice in their nine previous appearances at the European Championship, doing so in 2000 and 2016, and Mancini is not taking Switzerland lightly.

"Switzerland has always put Italy in difficulty," he said. "They are always among the top rankings in world football, with good and experienced players, and they have a coach who knows Italy very well having coached here previously. It will be difficult, and we will need to be at our top level."

In the first game of the day, Finland could book their place in the round of 16 with victory if Denmark fail to beat Belgium on Thursday.

The Finns launched their first major tournament with a 1-0 win against Denmark on Sunday, but their opening Group B fixture was overshadowed by Christian Eriksen's first-half collapse.

Meanwhile, Russia are bidding to bounce back from their 3-0 opening group defeat to Belgium, and head coach Stanislav Cherchesov is expecting a tough game.

He told a press conference: "The Finnish team is a strong one and they showed it (against Denmark). The game could have worked differently, but we knew from the beginning that they were a strong opponent. It was somewhat a surprise result, but the Finland players' attitude towards the game did not surprise me."

Group B: Finland vs Russia: Kick-off 2pm (St Petersburg)

Group A: Turkey vs Wales: Kick-off 5pm (Baku)

Group A: Italy vs Switzerland; Kick-off 8pm (Rome)

Team news

Finland vs Russia: Finland should be able to name the same team they fielded in their 1-0 win over Denmark on Saturday. Teemu Pukki was taken off with 15 minutes to go against the Danes after to pick up a knock, but he is expected to be fit to face Russia.

Russia are set to be without Yuri Zhirkov, who went off injured in the first half of the defeat to Belgium. he could be ruled out for the rest of the tournament, while Daler Kuzyaev, Fyodor Kudryashov, Georgi Dzhikiya and Aleksandr Golovin are all doubtful.

Turkey vs Wales: Wales don't have any major injury concerns heading into the clash with Turkey, but Harry Wilson could return to the starting line-up, depending on Aaron Ramsey's fitness with the games coming thick and fast. Ethan Ampadu and David Brooks, who both came on against Switzerland, are also pushing for starts.

Cengiz Under, Irfan Can Kahveci and Kaan Ayhan are all in contention to return to the side if Gunes is tempted into making changes from Turkey's heavy defeat to Italy, but Burak Yilmaz is expected to retain his place up top.

Italy vs Switzerland: Alessandro Florenzi won't be available for Italy against Switzerland after picking up an injury against Turkey, while Marco Verratti remains a doubt as he continues his recovery from a knee injury. Meanwhile, Domenico Berardi has resumed training and will be available against the Swiss.

Switzerland have no injury concerns ahead of the clash with the Italians, but Denis Zakaria will be hoping to come into the starting line-up having started on the bench versus Wales.

State of play

Group A: Italy lead the way after their convincing victory against Turkey, followed by Wales and Switzerland with one point each. Should Italy win while Turkey and Wales draw, they would seal their passage through to the knockout stages with a game to go.

Group B: Belgium top the group heading into the second round of games, having beaten Russia in their opening match. Finland are second on goal difference after their win against Denmark. The Danes - who are third in the group, without a point - face Belgium on Thursday.

Players to watch...

Glen Kamara: An engine for Rangers all season, Kamara plays a similar role for his country Finland and will be integral in their midfield battle against Russia.

You will not be likely to see Kamara popping up in the opposition area but making things happen from deeper - against Denmark, he completed more passes than any other Finland player.

A lot of Russia's attacking play will go through veteran attacking midfielder Aleksandr Golovin, so expect Kamara to be keeping a close eye on his movements throughout the game in St Petersburg.

Image: Can Glen Kamara inspire Finland to a maiden European quarter-final?

Cengiz Under: Leicester's loanee winger looked bright in spells for Turkey when he was introduced at half-time of their 3-0 defeat by Italy, and Ben Davies could be in for a tough afternoon's work if he is given a start from the off in Baku.

Under is rumoured to be a target for Arsenal this summer despite only operating on the fringes at the King Power Stadium last season, and despite his patchy appearance record since moving to Serie A in 2017, was deemed worthy of a €15m fee by Roma back then.

Under scored Turkey's second goal in their 2-0 win over France in qualification for this tournament - and they certainly need goals if they are to find a way out of Group A after their tough start.

Image: Can Italy's Mr Versatile deliver the goods again?

Leonardo Spinazzola: Mr Versatile looks to have found his spot in Italy's defence after being chosen ahead of Chelsea's Emerson Palmeri for their opening-day win over Turkey. He fully vindicated Roberto Mancini's choice by providing an assist for Ciro Immobile's goal, and earning UEFA's star of the match award come full-time.

It was all in a day's work for the Roma man with the pressure on him to impress. "I am a pretty calm guy, I sleep well before games. It's because I know what I have to do and what I am capable of, so I'm relaxed," he said.

Kevin Mbabu, Switzerland's first choice right wing-back, may hope he is feeling more stressed when the two go head-to-head on Wednesday.

Key stats...

This will be the first match between Turkey and Wales at a major tournament. Their last encounter dates back to August 1997 in a FIFA World Cup qualifier - it produced 10 goals, with Turkey winning 6-4 in Istanbul. Four of Turkey's goals were netted by Hakan Şükür, while current Wales manager Rob Page played for Wales that day.

Wales have made it out of the group stages in their two previous appearances at a major tournament (1958 World Cup, EURO 2016). However, in both cases they failed to win their second match at the tournament, drawing 1-1 with Mexico in 1958 and losing 2-1 to England in 2016.

Switzerland have won none of their last eight matches against Italy (D4 L4). They last beat their neighbours 28 years ago, a 1-0 victory in Bern as part of the FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign. Current Italy head coach Roberto Mancini was on the losing side that day.

Italy have kept a clean sheet in each of their last nine matches in all competitions, going 875 minutes without conceding since a Donny van de Beek goal for the Netherlands last October. They haven't kept 10 clean sheets in a row since doing so between November 1989 and June 1990.

Since 2014, Xherdan Shaqiri has been involved in 50% of Switzerland's goals in major tournaments (EUROs and World Cup), scoring five and assisting three of their 16 goals in that time.

Since the dissolution of the USSR, Russia have won all four of their games against Finland, scoring at least three goals in each of those matches (15 goals for, 1 against).

Following their 1-0 win against Denmark, Finland will be looking to become the first team to win their first two matches at the European Championships since Croatia in 1996.

