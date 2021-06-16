Jamie Vardy: Leicester forward has no plans to retire despite Rochester Rhinos link-up

Jamie Vardy says he wants to continue his career at Leicester City beyond the two years he has left on his current contract.

The forward will be 36 when his deal runs out in 2023 and although he became co-owner of the Rochester Rhinos earlier this week, it does not mean he is ready to hang up his boots any time soon.

"I've not got any plan at all of retiring, I want to play for this club (Leicester) for as long as possible and try to be as successful as possible with them," Vardy said.

"So, from that side of things there's no change, it (the Rhinos deal) is not going to impact anything I do on the football front - my full focus is still with Leicester."

Despite the New York state-based Rhinos not playing a competitive game for four years, they are the only non-MLS side to have won the US Open Cup with the club planning to compete again in USL League One, the third tier of the American football pyramid, in 2022.

A big part of Vardy's plan is to try to recreate some of the success he managed with his "V9 Academy" in England, which gave a second chance to non-League players who Vardy felt were good enough to play in professional football.

And although it is a project he clearly wants to pursue now, he is still very much 100 per cent focused on helping to continue to make Leicester City a force in the Premier League.

"I want to play for Leicester for as long as physically possible and until I'm told otherwise that's exactly what will happen," Vardy added.

"I just want to play at the top level to the best of my ability for as long as possible and if Leicester say my time is up then I'll have to look at where I am at that moment in time.

"Until then there is no thinking about moving my family anywhere."