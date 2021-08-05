Jack Grealish: Manchester City sign Aston Villa captain for £100m

Manchester City have signed Jack Grealish from Aston Villa for £100m in the biggest deal in English football history.

The 25-year-old midfielder joins on a six-year deal after the Premier League champions activated the £100m release clause in his Villa contract on Friday.

The transfer fee also breaks the previous record in English football held by Paul Pogba when he re-joined Manchester United for £93.25m from Juventus in 2016.

Pep Guardiola has been a long-time admirer of Grealish with the player leaving Villa having made 213 appearances over the course of eight seasons, scoring 32 goals.

Image: Grealish has signed for Manchester City on a six-year deal

Man City also confirmed Grealish will wear the number 10 shirt, which was recently vacated by the departure of long-serving striker Sergio Aguero.

On the announcement, Jack Grealish said: "I am incredibly happy to have joined Manchester City.

"City are the best team in the country with a manager considered to be the best in the world - it's a dream come true to be part of this club.

"Over the past 10 seasons, they have won major trophies consistently. Pep (Guardiola) coming here has taken them to the next level and the football this team plays is the most exciting in Europe.

"To play for Pep and learn from him is going to be special and it's something any top footballer would want.

"The facilities are amazing, and I honestly can't wait to get started, meet everyone and get playing."

Image: Grealish alongside City director of football Txiki Begiristain

Director of Football Txiki Begiristain added: "We are absolutely delighted to be able to welcome Jack Grealish to Manchester City. He is an incredible talent.

"Jack's development over the past few seasons both for club and country has been plain for everybody to see.

"His natural talent together with his commitment to improve as a player, has seen him become one of the most exciting attacking players in world football today.

"I am certain that the fans are going to love seeing him in our team. Pep loves the way he plays, and we all feel he is an ideal fit for Manchester City. Our style and his style are a perfect match. I'm excited to watch him over the coming years."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look back at some of Jack Grealish's Premier League goals for Aston Villa

Grealish, who had four years remaining on his Villa contract, scored six goals in the Premier League last season, provided 10 assists and went on to help England reach the final of Euro 2020 at Wembley.

Birmingham-born Grealish admitted it was not an easy decision to leave his boyhood club.

"It was obviously a difficult few months because I have been an Aston Villa fan for my whole life," he said.

"But when I spoke to the manager here and you see what type of players they have got here, in the end it was something I couldn't say no to. I am absolutely delighted to be here."

Image: Grealish has joined City for £100m (Credit: Man City)

Manchester City have smashed the British transfer record by signing Jack Grealish from Aston Villa for £100m - but where will the silky-skilled forward fit at City?

Man City outscored every other team in the Premier League last season and have now bolstered their ranks further by signing the versatile 25-year-old forward, meaning Pep Guardiola now has nine key attackers to rotate in his squad.

Grealish joins Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez, Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva and Ferran Torres among his midfield and forward options, with five starting berths typically up for grabs.

So who would start among the embarrassment of riches or will Guardiola rely on rotation to appease his stars?

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

You can follow all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms, as well as keeping track of all the developments on Sky Sports News.