FIFA clears Brazilians to play in Premier League this weekend, along with Chile, Mexico and Paraguay players

FIFA has cleared players who were called up by Brazil, Chile, Mexico and Paraguay during the international break to play in the Premier League this weekend.

On Wednesday it was revealed that FIFA had invoked Article 5 to block Premier League clubs from selecting players who they had refused to release for the latest round of international fixtures, following a request from the Brazilian Football Confederation.

The request came after Premier League clubs unanimously agreed last month not to release players for international matches in countries on the UK Government's red list.

However, following extensive talks with FIFA, the FA and the Premier League, the associations of Brazil, Chile, Mexico and Paraguay agreed to waive the automatic five-day restriction they had the option of imposing.

The resolution was reached late on Friday night, little more than 12 hours before the weekend's fixtures kick off.

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

