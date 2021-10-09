Andorra 0-5 England player ratings: Jadon Sancho impresses Gareth Southgate, Phil Foden is even better

Ben Chilwell, Bukayo Saka, Tammy Abraham, James Ward-Prowse and Jack Grealish were on target for Gareth Southgate's side as they eased to a 5-0 win away to Andorra but who were England's star performers? We take a look...

Sam Johnstone - 7

Making his third senior appearance, having also featured in the 4-0 home win over Andorra, Johnstone must be wondering what all the fuss is about when it comes to international football. The West Brom goalkeeper is not only yet to concede a goal, he even managed an assist here, throwing the ball out to Grealish for the fifth goal.

Kieran Trippier - 6

Captain for the night, Trippier caught the eye with one nice nutmeg to feed Bukayo Saka early on and was even able to find himself in the centre-forward position on occasion such was England's dominance. Little to do defensively for the Atletico Madrid full-back.

John Stones - 6

Yet to see a minute of action for Manchester City this season, having been an unused substitute on seven occasions, this was Stones' first football since the Poland game last month. He will not have many easier evenings in his international career even if he did earn a yellow card late in the first half. Subbed.

Conor Coady - 7

A small crowd with the microphones turned up means it is show time for England's most vocal player and he could be heard dictating the play throughout. Coady is a favourite of the England manager, having never let his country down in this squad role, and it was another typically tidy display.

Ben Chilwell - 7

Another in need of some minutes having seemingly lost his place to Marcos Alonso at Chelsea, Chilwell will not forget this night as a result of his breakthrough goal. It was a game where he could enjoy himself having already gone close just before. Spent most of the match in the opposition half.

James Ward-Prowse - 7

Sent off for Southampton in his most recent club appearance, back in an England shirt he was looking sharp, making a real effort to move the ball quickly. A couple of early set pieces showed the threat of his delivery but he did miss from the penalty spot only to redeem himself with a good finish on the rebound.

Bukayo Saka - 8

The popular Arsenal winger scored the fourth goal against Andorra at Wembley and he netted the second goal here. Ever the willing runner, his first touch after receiving the pass was good, the second resulted in him smashing the ball home. Another good performance.

Jesse Lingard - 6

Scored twice in his previous England appearance against the same opposition, but this was a quieter night for the Manchester United midfielder. Always impressive with his movement, often he was creating space for others so the chances did not fall his way.

Jadon Sancho - 9

Selected despite rather than because of his club form, Sancho was chosen because of his quality in one-on-one situations and more than justified his inclusion with a fine performance. Created the opener with a good run and even better awareness, the first of two assists as he went on to torment the Andorra defence.

Tammy Abraham - 7

A first England cap since signing for Roma, Abraham has forced his way back into the team following a strong start to life in Italy under Jose Mourinho. Spurned a couple of half-chances in the first half but he is clearly full of confidence and finally got his goal from close range after a smart run.

Phil Foden - 9

Wow. After his man-of-the-match performance against Liverpool, Foden delivered another one for his country. His vision is sensational, his execution usually perfect. There had been a number of warnings before he found Sancho for the first goal, while the disguise on his pass to Saka for the second was exquisite. What a player.

SUBS

Fikayo Tomori - 6

A second England cap almost two years on from his first, Tomori is another former Chelsea player who has been revitalised in Italy. The AC Milan centre-back came on for Stones before the hour mark.

Jack Grealish - 8

Cap number 16 for Manchester City's £100m man as he came on for Sancho in search of his first international goal and soon got it in style on the counter-attack. Had already won the penalty for the fourth as England cruised to victory.

Mason Mount - 6

On for Lingard for the final quarter, Mount brought his usual energy to the game, combining well with his fellow substitute Grealish as England maintained the pressure on a tiring Andorra defence.

Ollie Watkins - N/A

Came on for Abraham late on but had little time to make an impact.

England continue their World Cup Qualifying campaign with the visit of Hungary to Wembley on Tuesday; kick-off 7.45pm. Andorra travel to San Marino on the same evening seeking to complete a double over the group's bottom nation.