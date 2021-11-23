Mohamed Salah pipped by full-backs Reece James and Trent Alexander-Arnold in Power Rankings form chart

Who is red-hot in the Premier League right now? Sky Sports ranks every player over the last five matchdays...
Chelsea full-back Reece James is still the league's most in-form player after claiming a fortunate assist for N'Golo Kante's stunning long-range goal in a 3-0 win over Leicester - extending his tally to eight goal involvements from just seven league starts.
Trent Alexander-Arnold charged into runner-up spot with two customary assists in the 4-0 demolition over Arsenal - leapfrogging team-mate Mohamed Salah (No 3), who scored his 11th goal of the season against the Gunners.
Joao Cancelo (No 4) produced another dazzling display as Manchester City humbled Everton in a 3-0 victory, hitting a breathtaking pass with the outside of his boot from range for Raheem Sterling to break the deadlock.
Team-mates Bernardo Silva (No 6) and Rodri (No 9) also rank among the elite performers, with the former netting his fourth goal of the season and the latter scoring his second of the campaign with a rocket from distance.
Trending
- Transfer Centre LIVE! Who now for Man Utd?
- Merson Says: Ronaldo signing messed up Ole's plan
- Brundle unpacks F1's high title tension as Hamilton raises game
- Papers: Man Utd already in Pochettino talks
- How Wolves upgraded their goalkeeper
- What’s gone wrong for Ramsey at Juve?
- Meet the Man Utd boss contenders; Poch the unanimous pick
- LeBron and Stewart banned over altercation
- 'He wants to KO Joshua - that's his main motivation!'
- Pochettino interested in Man Utd job
How are the Power Rankings calculated?
The Power Rankings are based on points awarded to players for 35 different statistics - from goals and assists, to blocks and tackles. The standings take into account the number of points a player has earned up to the previous five matchdays of a season, with each previous game worth 20 per cent fewer points in incremental deductions.
Meanwhile, Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke (No 5) hit a double in a 3-3 draw at Burnley to take his season haul to four, while loanee Conor Gallagher (No 8) remained among the top performers.
Versatile Burnley forward Maxwel Cornet (No 7) retained his top-10 standing, while Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe (No 10) tumbled eight places following the defeat to Liverpool.
You can check the top form player at each club in the chart below...