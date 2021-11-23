Mohamed Salah pipped by full-backs Reece James and Trent Alexander-Arnold in Power Rankings form chart

Who is red-hot in the Premier League right now? Sky Sports ranks every player over the last five matchdays...

Chelsea full-back Reece James is still the league's most in-form player after claiming a fortunate assist for N'Golo Kante's stunning long-range goal in a 3-0 win over Leicester - extending his tally to eight goal involvements from just seven league starts.

Trent Alexander-Arnold charged into runner-up spot with two customary assists in the 4-0 demolition over Arsenal - leapfrogging team-mate Mohamed Salah (No 3), who scored his 11th goal of the season against the Gunners.

Image: England right-backs Reece James and Trent Alexander-Arnold currently top the Premier League form chart

A round-up of all Premier League games from matchweek 12 as Watford thrashed Man Utd 4-1 to end Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's managerial reign at Old Trafford.

Joao Cancelo (No 4) produced another dazzling display as Manchester City humbled Everton in a 3-0 victory, hitting a breathtaking pass with the outside of his boot from range for Raheem Sterling to break the deadlock.

FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester City's win over Everton in the Premier League.

Team-mates Bernardo Silva (No 6) and Rodri (No 9) also rank among the elite performers, with the former netting his fourth goal of the season and the latter scoring his second of the campaign with a rocket from distance.

How are the Power Rankings calculated? The Power Rankings are based on points awarded to players for 35 different statistics - from goals and assists, to blocks and tackles. The standings take into account the number of points a player has earned up to the previous five matchdays of a season, with each previous game worth 20 per cent fewer points in incremental deductions.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke (No 5) hit a double in a 3-3 draw at Burnley to take his season haul to four, while loanee Conor Gallagher (No 8) remained among the top performers.

Versatile Burnley forward Maxwel Cornet (No 7) retained his top-10 standing, while Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe (No 10) tumbled eight places following the defeat to Liverpool.

You can check the top form player at each club in the chart below...