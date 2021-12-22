Newcastle's January transfer plans analysed ahead of Premier League relegation battle - Reporter Notebook

Sky Sports News' Keith Downie and Lyall Thomas take a look at Newcastle's plans for the January transfer window as they battle against relegation from the Premier League.

Newcastle will without doubt look to add in January but they will have to carefully weigh up the level of spend with the threat of relegation. The last thing they will want is to be left with a clutch of players on huge wages while playing in the Championship next season.

Looking at the league table, it is going to be a huge ask for Newcastle to stay in the top flight this season whether they spend big in January or not.

Eddie Howe has already gone on the record to say the upcoming window will be difficult due to clubs not wanting to part with players in January.

But throw into the mix that Premier League clubs will most likely not want to do business with Saudi-backed Newcastle, and the fact that Covid is likely to make managers want to stockpile their squad in terms of numbers, and it looks like a difficult task for Newcastle's new owners.

They also have the overarching issue of Financial Fair Play to contend with, knowing that a big spend now could cost them in future widows.

Jesse Lingard looks unlikely to leave Manchester United permanently in January and would appear to favour a move to West Ham anyway.

Image: Newcastle United's new hierarchy will be looking to sign new players

Kieran Trippier is high on Eddie Howe's wish list and could cover in both full-back positions, where Newcastle are massively short of options.

Trippier's wages would be high, though, and the Atletico Madrid defender would have to become Newcastle's highest earner if he were to move to St James' Park.

But he is a player Howe knows well and it would be a statement of intent to bring in an England international.

Newcastle may be able to take advantage of the fact the defender looks unlikely to make the number of appearances required to trigger a new deal at Atletico, providing they can agree a fee.

But even with only five months left on his deal, the 31-year-old will not come cheap. There is still a lot of work to do on this one.

A centre-back is also high on Howe's wish list as he looks to improve a defence that has conceded more goals than any other side in the Premier League this season.

Lille's Sven Botman is of interest but he has suitors across Europe. He would improve the centre of Newcastle's defence, and would be another potential marquee signing.

Bournemouth's Lloyd Kelly, who has worked with Howe before, is another that could happen, while the club are also considering Jason Denayer, the Lyon and former Manchester City centre-back, and Borussia Monchengladbach's Matthias Ginter.

Image: Kieran Trippier is a target for Newcastle in January

Newcastle also want central midfielders and have an interest in Gladbach's Denis Zakaria and Marseille's Gerson.

Strikers are on the radar too and they have been looking at Sardar Azmoun, the Zenit St Petersburg forward who scored against Chelsea in the Champions League earlier this month.

But bringing in a top striker in this window is near-impossible. It is unlikely Newcastle will splash out huge money on a striker until they know they are safe in the top flight.

But due to the difficultly of attracting this calibre of player into a relegation battle, loaning in Premier League players struggling for game-time at their current clubs, or signing the best of the Championship's talent who could make the step up while also being effective if they get relegated, are seen as more viable markets.

Therefore, also high on the list is Blackburn's Ben Brereton Diaz, the Championship's second top scorer with 19 goals, who could potentially play up front alongside Callum Wilson.

Newcastle are also keen on Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge, who played in the Premier League with the Blades last season but recently went down with an injury.

Newcastle also remain keen on centre-backs Joe Rodon at Tottenham and Mason Holgate at Everton, who have both struggled for game time at their respective clubs this season.

Conducting this business with no permanent recruitment chief in place does make things more challenging and it means Howe has a big say on who Newcastle will sign in the coming window.

Ex-Celtic, West Brom and Reading director of football Nick Hammond has been brought in on a temporary basis to help but he is expected to see deals over the line once they are in motion, leaving long-term head of recruitment Steve Nickson, Howe and their network of contacts to drive the pursuit of targets.

Newcastle were given permission to speak to Brighton technical director Dan Ashworth last week for their long-term sporting director role but Howe was non-committal on talks when asked about it on Thursday morning.

"I highly respect Dan and his work but I won't go into any more than that," he said. "I don't think it's right. He works for another football club."

