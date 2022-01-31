Ousmane Dembele: Chelsea make enquiry to sign Barcelona winger

Chelsea have made another enquiry about signing Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele - but a deal looks difficult to conclude at this late stage.

The Blues reignited their interest after hearing his potential move to Paris Saint-Germain had stalled. Dembele's high wages are said to be one of the main obstacles Chelsea will have to overcome to get him on Deadline Day.

If they do not, they are expected to be interested in signing him on a pre-contract agreement for the summer, when his Barca deal runs out.

As things stand, Dembele is in Barcelona having returned there from Paris earlier on Monday, believing he would be staying at the Nou Camp.

Sources close to negotiations have told Sky Sports News a deal before the deadline is not impossible but very difficult due to the lack of time remaining.

Barca officials had told Dembele to find another club after refusing to accept new terms that included a pay cut.

His Barca contract expires in the summer and Dembele has said all along he would prefer to stay, play and see that deal out.

