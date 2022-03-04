Women's Super League previews, team news, stats and Aston Villa vs Brighton, live on Sky Sports

Team news and stats for the latest round of the WSL, including Aston Villa vs Brighton live on Sky.

After losing to Everton in their last fixture, Aston Villa manager Carla Ward will be hoping her team can bounce back with a win against Brighton, who sit one league position and three points ahead of Villa in eighth.

Brighton beat Reading 4-1 in their midweek meeting, with this following an inconsistent run of form. Manager Hope Powell will want her side to build on this win by putting more distance between themselves and Villa. Ahead of the game, Brighton's Kayleigh Green spoke to Sky Sports about her career and the team's ambitions this season.

Opta stats

Aston Villa have won two of their three league games with Brighton since promotion to the FA WSL (L1), only registering as many top-flight victories against Leicester during their time in the division.

The away side has won all three of the previous FA WSL matches between Aston Villa (2) and Brighton (1), the most number of games played within a fixture in the competition's history providing 100% of away wins.

Each of their previous three FA WSL matches with Brighton have seen Aston Villa with a different manager in the dugout - Gemma Davies, Marcus Bignot and current boss Carla Ward. Hope Powell, on the other hand, is set to take charge of her 74th top-flight match with Brighton, overseeing every game since the Seagulls were promoted to the top-flight in 2018-19.

After a run of six draws in seven games in 2021 (W1), none of Aston Villa's last 13 FA WSL matches have finished level, though they have lost nine of those matches (W4).

Manchester United developed no obvious injury concerns during their derby defeat to Manchester City last weekend. Head coach Marc Skinner previously said January signing Jade Moore had been back on the grass and was "progressing nicely" as she works towards a return from a knee injury. However, it is unlikely the midfielder will make her debut for the club against Leicester.

Leicester will be without defender Ashleigh Plumptre due to an illness, although fellow centre-back Sophie Howard will be in contention to play after her recent red card against Chelsea was rescinded. Striker Jess Sigsworth and forward Lachante Paul will also be absentees for the Foxes.

Opta stats

Manchester United have won four of the six previous clashes in all competitions with Leicester (D1 L1), a run which includes the only other FA WSL meeting between the sides back in September,

Leicester’s only win against Manchester United was in May last year in an FA Cup clash, while they have only lost one of the most recent three clashes, also emerging victorious via penalties following a draw in a League Cup match in December.

Across the only other three league meetings between Man Utd and Leicester, the Red Devils have scored 16 goals, conceding only twice. Of those goals, 13 came in FA Women’s Championship clashes in 2018-19, when Manchester United won the division at a canter, dropping only five points all season (W18 D1 L1).

Manchester United have won four of their last six league games, though neither of their most recent two (D1 L1). Marc Skinner has already overseen a 3+ game winless run since taking over as manager, something that never happened under previous boss Casey Stoney.

League leaders Arsenal moved five points clear of second-placed Chelsea with their 4-0 victory against Reading on Wednesday and head coach Jonas Eidevall will look to consolidate their position with another win against Birmingham City, who are bottom of the league.

In a surprise upset, Birmingham beat Arsenal 2-0 when the two sides last met in January but went on to lose their next four league fixtures. Interim head coach Darren Carter will aim for his side to cause another upset, but it will be a difficult task ahead.

Opta stats

Arsenal have only lost four of their 21 matches against Birmingham in the FA WSL (W13 D4), but one of those defeats came in the reverse fixture in January.

Birmingham won 2-0 last time out in this fixture. At the time, Arsenal were top of the league and unbeaten, while Birmingham were winless in 25 league matches. Indeed, that win remains Birmingham’s only victory across their last 30 games in the FA WSL (including a walkover defeat).

Arsenal have scored more goals (26) and picked up more points (22) in home matches than any other side in the FA WSL this season.

Birmingham are winless in 10 league visits to London clubs (D2 L8, including a walkover defeat), since back-to-back such wins against West Ham and Chelsea in 2019.

Kelly Chambers' Reading come into this game after their heavy defeat against Arsenal in midweek, a second consecutive league loss after a run of four domestic victories. Speaking ahead of the game, Chambers believes the fixture will be a "good game" if Reading are able to replicate the way they played in the second half of their loss to Arsenal.

Rehanne Skinner's Tottenham beat Birmingham City in their last league game and sit third in the WSL, two points behind Emma Hayes' Chelsea. With defender Ashleigh Neville becoming the first Tottenham player to win the Barclays FA Women's Super League Player of the Month award, Skinner's side will be confident coming into the fixture.

Opta stats

This fixture has seen an even split of results in the FA WSL to date – one win each and two draws. Spurs won the reverse fixture at home in September (1-0).

Spurs won their last away match against Reading in all competitions, beating them 3-2 after extra-time in the FA Cup fourth round in April last year.

Reading have won each of their last five home matches in the FA WSL, equalling their longest home winning run in the competition, set between February and September in 2018. It’s as many home wins as they had picked up across their previous 19 such matches in the top-flight (D7 L7).

Spurs have won their last two FA WSL matches, against Brighton and Birmingham, and could win three on the bounce for the second time this season, having won each of their first four league matches to start the campaign.

