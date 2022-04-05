Alfredo Morelos: Rangers striker to miss rest of season after undergoing surgery on thigh injury

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has been ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on a thigh injury.

The Colombian missed Sunday's Old Firm defeat to Celtic, with manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst expecting him to be out for "a couple of weeks".

It means the 25-year-old will miss the club's Europa League quarter-final against Braga, and the Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic on April 17.

Morelos flew to London last week for a scan on the injury which saw him return to Ibrox early from international duty.

After undergoing surgery on his thigh, he will now be ruled out until pre-season training gets underway for the new season.

Image: Morelos, who has scored 12 goals in 26 league appearances this season, was spotted on crutches at Glasgow Airport

A club statement read: "Following an injury sustained whilst on international duty with Colombia, Alfredo Morelos has undergone surgery to his thigh.

"Our medical team are pleased with the outcome of the operation and his rehabilitation programme is underway.

"He will return to training with the first team squad during pre-season.

"We wish him well during his rehabilitation."

Mark Hateley: Rangers have relied too much on Morelos

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former Rangers forward Mark Hateley believes the club have relied too heavily on Alfredo Morelos and says they need to strengthen in the summer

Former Rangers forward Mark Hateley believes the club are paying the price for a failure to invest in the squad, instead over-relying on players like Alfredo Morelos.

"At this stage of the season, you need everybody fit that's going to have an impact on winning stuff, goalscorers more than any. Alfredo is that, he scores goals at every level and a figure like him missing is a big loss," he told Sky Sports News.

Image: Rangers will now look to Kemar Roofe to replace Morelos

"Have we relied on him too much? Possibly so. Why have we relied on him too much? Probably because of a lack of investment from carrying on from the end of last season.

"When Steven [Gerrard] was here he would probably be listening to Walter Smith. His advice was always to build from a place of strength. Winning the league you always add to that. I think the squad is a good squad but we haven't brought any fresh blood in."