Sky Bet EFL permutations: Who can go up and down this weekend?

With the League One champions, automatic promotion winners, play-off contenders and three relegated sides yet to be confirmed, it is set to be a busy final day in the third tier, while the Championship title could also be wrapped up.

Here, we take you through the pivotal games being played across the Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two.

Friday April 29

QPR vs Sheffield United (7.45pm) - Live on Sky Sports Football

Saturday April 30 (All 3pm KO unless stated)

Barnsley vs Preston (12.30pm)

Blackburn vs Bournemouth

Blackpool vs Derby

Bristol City vs Hull

Cardiff vs Birmingham

Coventry vs Huddersfield

Middlesbrough vs Stoke

Millwall vs Peterborough

Nottingham Forest vs Swansea

Reading vs West Brom

What has already been decided?

Promoted: Fulham

Relegated: Derby, Barnsley, Peterborough

On Easter Monday, Wayne Rooney's Derby were relegated to the third tier for the first time since 1986.

Fulham sealed an immediate return to the Premier League on Tuesday April 19, when Aleksandar Mitrovic reached the 40-goal mark in a 3-0 win over Preston.

Three days later, Barnsley were relegated to Sky Bet League One after losing 2-1 to Huddersfield a result that led to the end of Poya Asbaghi's tenure as Tykes boss by mutual consent.

Peterborough completed the relegation picture on Saturday April 23, when a 1-0 loss to promotion-chasing Nottingham Forest curtailed any hopes of keeping their survival bid alive.

Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield have all secured at least a place in the play-offs.

What could happen this weekend?

Having missed out on securing the title after a midweek defeat at home to Nottingham Forest, Fulham will be champions if Bournemouth fail to beat Blackburn at Ewood Park.

Elsewhere, Luton will book a play-off place if Middlesbrough, Blackburn and Millwall fail to win against Stoke, Bournemouth and Peterborough respectively.

And Sheffield United will join them if they win at QPR on Friday night and Middlesbrough, Blackburn and Millwall fail to win.

Saturday April 30 (All 12.30pm KO)

AFC Wimbledon vs Accrington

Bolton vs Fleetwood

Burton vs Wycombe

Cambridge vs Cheltenham

Gillingham vs Rotherham - Live on Sky Sports Football

Ipswich vs Charlton

Lincoln vs Crewe

Morecambe vs Sunderland

Oxford vs Doncaster

Plymouth vs MK Dons - Live on Sky Sports Football

Sheffield Wednesday vs Portsmouth

Shrewsbury vs Wigan

What has already been decided?

Relegated: Crewe

Crewe became the first team in English football's top four divisions to be relegated after suffering a 2-0 defeat at Doncaster on Saturday April 9.

What could happen this weekend?

Image: Wigan were forced to wait for automatic promotion after a midweek defeat to Portsmouth but will be promoted if they avoid defeat away at Shrewsbury

With only one relegation place confirmed, it is set to be a busy final day in Sky Bet League One...

Wigan will be promoted if they avoid defeat away at Shrewsbury. They will be champions if they win, but a point will be enough if Rotherham fail to beat Gillingham.

Rotherham will be promoted if they win, but a point will be enough if MK Dons fail to win at Plymouth. They will be champions if they win and Wigan fail to win.

MK Dons will be promoted if they win and Rotherham fail to win. A point will be enough if Rotherham lose by six goals. They will be champions if they win, Wigan lose with a seven-goal swing and Rotherham fail to win.

Sheffield Wednesday will be in the play-offs if they win at home to Portsmouth. A point will be enough, providing the three sides below them - Sunderland, Plymouth and Wycombe - don't all win and Wycombe don't win by two goals at Burton.

Sunderland will be in the play-offs if they win. A point will be enough unless Plymouth and Wycombe both win and Sheffield Wednesday avoid defeat.

Plymouth will be in the play-offs if they win and either Sheffield Wednesday or Sunderland fail to win or Wycombe fail to win by three goals. A point will be enough if Sunderland lose or Wycombe fail to win.

Wycombe will be in the play-offs if they win and either Sheffield Wednesday lose, Sunderland fail to win or have two-goal swing with Plymouth. A point will be enough if Sunderland lose by three goals or Plymouth lose.

Doncaster will be relegated if they fail to win away at Oxford.

AFC Wimbledon will be relegated if they fail to win against Accrington at Plough Lane. They will only survive if they win and Fleetwood lose with an eight-goal swing and Gillingham lose.

Gillingham will be relegated if they fail to better Fleetwood's result.

Fleetwood will be relegated if Gillingham better their result or if they lose to Bolton and AFC Wimbledon win with an eight-goal swing.

Morecambe will be relegated if they lose and Fleetwood and Gillingham both win.

Saturday April 30 (All 3pm KO)

Carlisle vs Stevenage

Colchester vs Walsall

Crawley vs Leyton Orient

Forest Green vs Harrogate

Northampton vs Exeter

Rochdale vs Bristol Rovers

Scunthorpe vs Hartlepool

Sutton vs Bradford

Swindon vs Barrow

Tranmere vs Oldham

What has already been decided?

Promoted: Forest Green, Exeter

Relegated: Scunthorpe, Oldham

On Good Friday, Scunthorpe were relegated from the Sky Bet EFL after 72 years, following a 3-0 defeat to Leyton Orient at the Breyer Group Stadium.

Oldham joined them on Saturday April 23, becoming the first former Premier League club to drop into non-League after losing 2-1 to Salford, in a game that finished behind closed doors after protesting Latics fans halted the game after 79 minutes.

Earlier on in the day, a goalless draw against Bristol Rovers at the Memorial Stadium saw Forest Green promoted to Sky Bet League One for the first time in their history.

Exeter secured automatic promotion to Sky Bet League One - after a 10-year absence - following a 2-1 win against Barrow at St James Park on April 26.

What could happen this weekend?

Image: Northampton will be in the play-offs if they avoid defeat against already-promoted Exeter

With one more round of fixtures to come, the question as to who will take the final automatic promotion spot will be answered on the final day of the season. However, three teams could book their play-off places on Saturday.

Northampton will be in the play-offs if they avoid defeat against already-promoted Exeter, while Bristol Rovers will secure a top seven spot if they beat Rochdale and either Sutton lose at home to Bradford or Swindon fail to beat Barrow.

Sutton will be in the play-offs if they win and Swindon fail to win.