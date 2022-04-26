Gabriel Jesus tops Premier League form chart ahead of Bruno Guimaraes and Kevin De Bruyne

Who is red-hot in the Premier League right now? Sky Sports ranks every player over the last five matchdays...

Manchester CIty forward Gabriel Jesus soared to the summit after scoring four goals in a game for the first time in his Premier League career in a 5-1 win over Watford - maintaining City's one-point advantage over Liverpool atop the table.

Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes edged into runner-up spot after netting his side's third goal in a 3-0 win at Norwich with a deft lob over Tim Krul - his fourth goal involvement in three league games - with revitalised Joelinton (No 8) scoring a double.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A round-up of all the Premier League games from matchweek 34 as Manchester City and Liverpool continued their battle at the top of the table with wins over Watford and Everton

Nick Pope (No 3) has hit form at the right time for relegation-threatened Burnley, making four saves to keep a clean sheet in a 1-0 win over Wolves - a result which saw the Clarets move out of the drop zone with a two-point buffer.

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne (No 4) maintained his purple patch with two assists in the rout at the Etihad to register his eighth goal involvement in just six league games.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Our pick of the best saves from Premier League matchweek 34, including Aaron Ramsdale, David de Gea and Hugo Lloris

Southampton maestro James Ward-Prowse (No 5) scored his 14th career goal from a direct free-kick in the Premier League to move within four of David Beckham's record haul before netting a second in open play from range during a 2-2 draw with Brighton.

Leeds winger Jack Harrison (No 4) retained a lofty standing after a three-game goal streak ended with a 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace, with team-mate Illan Meslier (No 9) making a last-ditch double save to secure a point for his side.

How are the Power Rankings calculated? The Power Rankings are based on points awarded to players for 35 different statistics - from goals and assists, to blocks and tackles. The standings take into account the number of points a player has earned up to the previous five matchdays of a season, with each previous game worth 20 per cent fewer points in incremental deductions.

Tottenham forward Heung-Min Son (No 6) tumbled five places from the summit following a goalless stalemate at Brentford, while Cristiano Ronaldo (No 10) remained among the elite after scoring his 100th career Premier League goal in a 3-1 defeat at Arsenal.

You can check the top form player at each club in the chart below...

Salah broke his six-game duck for goals from open play in the Premier League with a double as Liverpool cruised to a 4-0 win over Manchester United last week to extend his lead atop the scoring chart to five goals.

Son leads the chase on 17 goals, followed by Ronaldo (16) and Diogo Jota (15) - while Sadio Mane has an outside chance of claiming the Golden Boot with 14 goals.