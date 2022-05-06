Premier League match previews, team news, stats, predictions, kick-off time and how to follow

Team news, stats, predictions and how to follow the Premier League this Saturday as Brighton host Man Utd live on Sky Sports, plus Chelsea take on Wolves and more.

Team news: Brentford will once again be without defender Ethan Pinnock and winger Sergi Canos for the visit of Southampton on Saturday.

The pair are both still recovering from hamstring injuries although Bees head coach Thomas Frank is optimistic they will be in contention for next weekend's trip to face Everton.

Brentford provisional squad Raya, Ajer, Jansson, Sorensen, Henry, Janelt, Norgaard, Eriksen, Mbeumo, Toney, Wissa, Jensen, Dasilva, Fosu-Henry, Baptiste, Roerslev, Stevens, Fernandez, Jeanvier, Young-Coombes.

Mathias Jorgensen, Frank Onyeka and Saman Ghoddos also remain absent.

Full-back Tino Livramento remains the only absentee for Saints. The England Under-21 international will be sidelined for a number of months following a serious knee injury in the recent draw at Brighton.

Southampton have won just one of their last nine league games and the likes of Armando Broja, Stuart Armstrong and Mohamed Elyounoussi could come back into the side.

Southampton provisional squad Forster, Caballero, McCarthy, Walker-Peters, Lyanco, Stephens, Perraud, Salisu, Bednarek, Valery, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Redmond, S Armstrong, Djenepo, Smallbone, Tella, Diallo, Walcott, Long, A Armstrong, Adams, Broja, Elyounoussi.

Jones Knows prediction...

Christian Eriksen playing for this Brentford side warms the cockles, doesn't it? But emotion aside, this is still a player pulling the strings to supreme levels like he always has done.

He was sensational in the defeat at Old Trafford, revelling in a free role to dictate the play, provide ammunition for his somewhat misfiring strikers and firing quality efforts on goal from range. Nemanja Matic and Scott McTominay looked like a couple of celebrities playing in a charity game against a seasoned pro trying to stop him.

Southampton play a very aggressive style which will afford space for Eriksen to roam in. Ralph Hasenhuttl's side have conceded 21 goals in their last nine Premier League games since the start of March and have won only one of the last nine Premier League games (losing six), so goalscoring situations should be on the agenda for the home side. They look a solid option at 11/10 with Sky Bet for the win.

Eriksen himself looks a fair price at 4/1 with Sky Bet to get in on the goalscoring action. In his seven starts, he has fired 13 shots from outside the box, including two that hit the target against Manchester United. A player with his quality that has scored 23 goals from outside the box in the Premier League is always worth a look at scoring from range. He is 10/1 with to do in this game which should be a open, free-flowing affair.

Those that like to play a shorter price should be alerted to the 10/11 with Sky Bet for Eriksen to have a shot on target from outside the box, too.

Opta stats...

Brentford are winless in their last five home games against Southampton in all competitions (D2 L3), with this the first time they're hosting Saints since a 3-0 loss in League One in April 2011.

Southampton are looking to complete their first league double over Brentford since 1954-55, following their 4-1 win at St Mary's in January.

Southampton have won their last two Premier League games in London, beating both West Ham and Tottenham by a 3-2 scoreline. Saints haven't won three consecutive top-flight games in the capital since March 1985.

After winning nine consecutive Premier League games against promoted sides between February 2019 and October 2020, Southampton have won just four of their last 10 such matches (D1 L5).

Southampton have won just one of their last nine Premier League games (D2 L6), beating Arsenal 1-0 last month. Saints have dropped 26 points from winning positions in the Premier League this term, more than any other side.

Brentford have kept a clean sheet in each of their last three Premier League home games, and could become just the fourth side to record a shutout in four in a row at home this term after Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City.

Despite a recent run of good form, only Watford (14) and already relegated Norwich (11) have lost more Premier League home games this season than Brentford (8).

Brentford have failed to score in their last two league games, last having a longer run in April 2019 (4).

Ivan Toney has 12 Premier League goals for Brentford this season - the last player to score more for a side in that club's maiden Premier League campaign was DJ Campbell for Blackpool in 2010-11 (13).

Southampton's James Ward-Prowse has been involved in 14 Premier League goals this season (9 goals, 5 assists), his second best return in the competition after his 15 last term. His 68 chances created this season is also his most in a single Premier League campaign.

Team news: Erik Pieters, Jay Rodriguez and Maxwell Cornet could all be in contention for a return to the Burnley squad against Aston Villa.

Pieters is the most likely having trained all week following a knee injury while Rodriguez (hamstring) and Cornet (knee) are also back out on the grass.

Captain Ben Mee has stepped up his recovery from a leg injury but may not feature again this season, which also looks set to be the case for both Johann Berg Gudmundsson (leg) and Ashley Westwood (ankle).

Burnley provisional squad Pope, Taylor, Tarkowski, Roberts, Collins, Cork, Brownhill, McNeil, Cornet, Weghorst, Rodriguez, Hennessey, Lowton, Bardsley, Long, Stephens, Lennon, Barnes, Vydra, Costelloe.

Aston Villa have a few injury issues with Leon Bailey unavailable and Jacob Ramsey a doubt. Bailey limped out of last weekend's win over Norwich with an ankle injury and definitely misses out while Ramsey has a groin injury and will be assessed.

Kortney Hause remains sidelined, but Morgan Sanson has been back in training and will be in the squad.

Aston Vila provisional squad Martinez, Olsen, Sinisalo, Cash, Chambers, Mings, Konsa, Young, McGinn, Ramsey, Iroegbunam, Chukwuemeka, Sanson, Luiz, Coutinho, Ings, Watkins, Traore, Buendia.

Jones Knows prediction...

My instincts are telling me to oppose goals.

Burnley have opened up under Mike Jackson and their games are producing a higher expected goals number, however, it's hard to get away from the notion that these two teams are excellent in defence.

Since Steven Gerrard was appointed in November, Aston Villa have consistently posted top-six standard defensive displays. Their expected goals against data has them averaging 1.01 goals conceded per 90 minutes which has them as the fourth-best defence in that metric over a 22-game period. An impressive feat from Gerrard and something they can most certainly build on next season.

Eight clean sheets have been kept in that run, too. Interestingly, Burnley have also kept eight clean sheets in that period with the base of James Tarkowski and Nick Pope continually showing that they deserve to be competing far higher up the Premier League table.

The 0-0 draw at 9/1 with Sky Bet is a runner but I'm happy to take a shorter price and row in with 'both teams to score: no' at Evens. It's a bet that has landed in seven of Burnley's last eight home wins and seven of Villa's last nine Premier League games.

Opta stats...

Burnley are looking to win consecutive league games against Aston Villa for the first time since January 1973, following their 3-2 win in this exact fixture last season.

Aston Villa have won just one of their last 26 away league games against Burnley (D6 L19), winning 2-1 in January 2020.

The eight Premier League meetings between Burnley and Aston Villa have alternated between a draw (4) and a victory for either side (2 each), with Burnley winning the last match 3-2 in January 2021.

Burnley and Aston Villa will face each other for the first time in this Premier League campaign. This is the latest into a season two top-flight teams are meeting for their first league game since 1987-88, when Luton and Nottingham Forest met for the first time on 13th May.

Burnley are looking to secure four consecutive Premier League victories for the first time since April 2018 (a run of five), while they've won as many points in their four games under Michael Jackson as they had in their previous 10 under Sean Dyche (10).

Each of Aston Villa's last six Premier League wins have seen them keep a clean sheet, with the Villans winless in 11 games when conceding at least once (D2 L9).

Aston Villa have conceded a league-high 22% of their Premier League goals in the opening 15 minutes of games this season (10/46), with only Norwich (11) shipping more such goals overall. Meanwhile, only Man City (20%) have scored a higher share of their goals in the opening 15 minutes than Burnley (19% - 6/31).

Burnley are unbeaten in their four Premier League matches under Michael Jackson so far; only three managers in the club's history have remained unbeaten in their first five league games in charge - Frank Casper (1983), Jimmy Mullen (1991) and Owen Coyle (2007).

Ollie Watkins has nine Premier League goals this season. He could become the first Aston Villa player to score 10+ in consecutive top-flight campaigns since Christian Benteke (3 between 2012-13 and 2014-15), and the first Englishman to do so for the club since Gabriel Agbonlahor (3 between 2007-08 and 2009-10).

Former Burnley striker Danny Ings has scored in his last three Premier League appearances against the Clarets. The only player to score in four consecutive Premier League appearances against a team they've previously played for in the competition was Craig Bellamy vs Newcastle United (2007 - 2011).

Team news: N'Golo Kante and Jorginho will miss Chelsea's Premier League clash with Wolves on Saturday.

The influential midfielders remain sidelined with minor injuries so will not feature at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea provisional squad Mendy, Arrizabalaga, Chalobah, Christensen, Rudiger, Silva, Sarr, Azpilicueta, Alonso, James, Barkley, Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Ziyech, Pulisic, Mount, Havertz, Werner, Lukaku.

Callum Hudson-Odoi continues to battle a back complaint, with Ben Chilwell a long-term absentee after knee surgery.

Wolves boss Bruno Lage will not be in attendance after testing positive for Covid-19.

It remains to be seen if there is any involvement for Daniel Podence, who has missed three games due to a foot issue but done some training ahead of this fixture.

Wolves provisional squad Sa, Ruddy, Hoever, Ait-Nouri, Marcal, Boly, Coady, Jonny, Gomes, Saiss, Neves, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Cundle, Neto, Jimenez, Trincao, Silva, Chiquinho, Hwang.

Nelson Semedo will not play again this season after coming off injured in last weekend's 3-0 loss to Brighton, and Max Kilman is sidelined by an ankle problem.

Jones Knows prediction...

There were only 12 shots in the corresponding fixture that ended 0-0 - the second-fewest in a Premier League game this season. And it's very easy to see a similar scenario playing out at Stamford Bridge with both teams really struggling for rhythm in the final third.

Chelsea have scored more than one goal in only two of their last seven Premier League fixtures and despite some Jordan Pickford heroics for Everton, Chelsea's expected goals tally of 1.27 against one of the Premier League's worst defences sums up their current malaise.

Meanwhile, Wolves have quietly slipped under the radar in terms of how miserable their performances have been. They have created an expected goals figure of just 6.93 in their last eight games combined, the worst tally per 90 minutes of any team in the Premier League whilst failing to score in their last three games against Brighton, Burnley and Newcastle. The Chelsea defence are going to prove a tough nut for them to crack.

I think Chelsea will have enough quality to edge this one though and I'm hoping Reece James is the man to provide the killer moment.

Yet again with him fully fit, confident and playing against a team likely to offer up chances, James is a fantastic bet across a variety of markets this weekend. The 5/1 with Sky Bet on him to bag his sixth goal of the season makes plenty of appeal. He's had seven shots on goal in the last two games, producing an expected goals figure of 0.48. A player with that set of data shouldn't be so big in the market to find the net.

Opta stats...

The last two Premier League games between Chelsea and Wolves have finished goalless - the Blues have never had three consecutive 0-0 draws against an opponent in their league history.

Wolves are winless in their last eight away league games against Chelsea (D3 L5), since a 2-1 win in March 1979. Wolves have also failed to score in six of these eight visits to Stamford Bridge.

Wolves have lost four of their last six Premier League games in London (W2), as many as they had in their previous 20 top-flight visits to the capital (W8 D8).

Chelsea have lost three of their last six Premier League games (W2 D1), as many as they had in their first 28 this season (W17 D8).

Just 44% of Chelsea's Premier League points this season have come in home games (29/66), with only Watford (32%) and Brighton (36%) winning a lower share at home this term. As it stands, this would be the first time in the Blues' history where they've won more away points than home in consecutive seasons.

Wolves have lost each of their last three Premier League games by an aggregate score of 5-0. They've not lost four consecutive league games without scoring a single goal since March-April 1970 in the top-flight.

Both Chelsea (20/29) and Wolves (22/32) have conceded a league-high 69% of their Premier League goals this season in the second half of games. In fact, the Blues have conceded before half-time in just one of their last 13 Premier League games, doing so twice in their eventual 4-2 defeat to Arsenal.

Only bottom side Norwich (19) have failed to score in more different Premier League games than Wolves (16) this season. Only in 2009-10 (17) have Wolves failed to score in more different games in a single Premier League campaign.

Despite only Burnley (23) and Crystal Palace (24) using fewer players than Chelsea (25) in the Premier League this term, the Blues have made more starting XI changes than any other side (114).

Mason Mount is Chelsea's highest scorer (10) and assister (9) in the Premier League this season, with only Mohamed Salah registering double figures for both goals and assists so far this term. He could become just the fifth different Chelsea player to reach 10+ for both in a single Premier League campaign, after Frank Lampard (x4), Didier Drogba (x3), Juan Mata (2012-13) and Eden Hazard (2018-19).

Team news: Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira could be without Nathan Ferguson for the visit of Watford on Saturday. Ferguson has been training on his own but has yet to train with the group ahead of the match.

The Palace boss has no new injuries to contend with.

Provisional Palace squad Guaita, Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Ward, Gallagher, McArthur, Schlupp, Ayew, Zaha, Eze, Butland, Mitchell, Tomkins, Olise, Kouyate, Mateta, Hughes, Benteke, Edouard.

Watford manager Roy Hodgson will have to assess both Craig Cathcart and Tom Cleverley ahead of the trip to south London.

Cathcart has been suffering from an illness while Cleverley picked up a knock in training and both were absent for Watford's 2-1 home defeat to Burnley.

Cucho Hernandez has been outside running and doing ball work on his recovery from a hamstring injury.

Provisional Watford squad Foster, Femenia, Kabasele, Samir, Kamara, Sissoko, Louza, Kucka, Sarr, Joao Pedro, Dennis, Ngakia, Troost-Ekong, King, Masina, Sema, Gosling, Bachmann, Kalu, Kayembe.

Jones Knows prediction...

Watford will be relegated if they fail to win at Selhurst Park as the cruel twist of a manager having his fate sealed at his former club is on the cards for a second weekend running after Dean Smith was relegated at Villa Park.

Former Palace boss Roy Hodgson has won only two of his 14 matches in charge of Watford, with his win percentage record of 14.3 per cent the worst in his career since a spell at Bristol City in 1982.

Palace are about the right price at 8/13 with Sky Bet to win back-to-back Premier League games for just the second time this season. And they'll probably achieve it keeping a fourth straight clean sheet at home which would be their longest run without conceding a goal in the Premier League at Selhurst Park.

My eyes have been drawn to Wilfried Zaha in the goalscorer market, who is having his best-ever scoring season in the Premier League with 12 goals. Two of those goals have come from shots from outside the area this season. In total, he has peppered 14 strikes on goal from outside the box which makes the 25/1 with Sky Bet for him to score from range against arguably the worst team in the league very appealing.

Opta stats...

Crystal Palace are looking to complete their first league double over Watford since the 2011-12 Championship campaign, following their 4-1 win at Vicarage Road in February.

This will be Watford's 110th league meeting with Crystal Palace, making them the side they've faced the joint-most in their league history (also 110 vs QPR and Bournemouth). They've lost 47 of their previous 109 against the Eagles, only losing more against QPR (49).

Watford have won one of their last 29 league matches against London sides (D7 L21), a 1-0 home win over Millwall in April 2021. In the top-flight, they have lost 14 matches in a row against teams from the capital, the longest ever losing run against London teams in top-flight history.

Failure to win will result in Watford's fourth relegation from the Premier League, making them the sixth different side to be relegated from the competition on 4+ occasions (Norwich 6, West Bromwich Albion 5, Crystal Palace, Middlesbrough and Sunderland 4).

Crystal Palace are looking to win consecutive Premier League games for just the second time this season, previously doing so in October/November (against Man City and Wolves). Since the start of February, only top two sides Man City (7) and Liverpool (3) have conceded fewer Premier League goals than Crystal Palace (8).

Watford have conceded 69 goals in the Premier League this season - only once have they conceded more in a single campaign in the competition: 77 in 1999-00, with the Hornets finishing bottom that year.

Crystal Palace have kept a clean sheet in each of their last three home league games. They've never kept four in a row at Selhurst Park in the Premier League, last doing so in any division in the Championship in December 2012.

Watford have had fewer different goalscorers than any other Premier League side this season (8, excluding own goals). Only Arsenal in 1993-94 (6), Fulham in 2001-02 (7) and Burnley in 2014-15 (7) have had fewer in a single campaign.

Watford have conceded a league-high eight goals in the 90th minute (incl. stoppage time) in the Premier League this season, while only Chelsea and Manchester City (7 each) have scored more such goals than Crystal Palace (6).

Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha scored his 12th Premier League goal of the season last time out against Southampton, making this his best ever goalscoring campaign in the top-flight. He also scored twice against Watford in the Eagles' 4-1 win earlier this season, having scored just one in his previous 10 against the Hornets.

Team news: Brighton midfielder Enock Mwepu has been ruled out against Manchester United because of a groin injury.

Boss Graham Potter has revealed that Mwepu is likely to miss the last three games of the Premier League season.

Brighton provisional squad Sanchez, Steele, McGill, Lamptey, Cucurella, Dunk, Veltman, Webster, Offiah, Bissouma, Duffy, Mac Allister, Gross, March, Lallana, Leonard, Caicedo, Trossard, Maupay, Welbeck, Ferguson.

Jeremy Sarmiento will sit out United's visit to the south coast because of a hamstring problem but Potter has said that otherwise Brighton are in good health.

Marcus Rashford and Eric Bailly will both miss the trip for Manchester United but Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have returned to training.

Rashford is suffering with bronchitis while Bailly has a back problem. They join Paul Pogba and Luke Shaw on the list of confirmed absentees, with Jadon Sancho also expected to miss out again with tonsillitis.

Manchester United provisional squad De Gea, Henderson, Heaton, Wan-Bissaka, Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Jones, Lindelof, Telles, Fernandez, Matic, Fred, McTominay, Mejbri, Lingard, Shoretire, Fernandes, Mata, Garnacho, Elanga, Ronaldo.

Jones Knows prediction...

If anyone thinks Manchester United have turned a corner, please think again.

The 3-0 win over Brentford is a classic example of how purely using the final score and expected goals to base strong betting decisions without the use of eyes and gut instinct can take you down the wrong path. Along with inflicting a dominant scoreline, United dominated the expected goals battle 2.17 to 0.64 as the big chances fell their way.

However, having watched the game, the Bees were afforded huge amounts of promising openings in the match, especially at 1-0 when the game felt like it was going with Thomas Frank's side until Cristiano Ronaldo won the crucial penalty. United allowed Brentford 24 touches in their box on Monday night which backs up my theory that they were fortunate not to concede despite their apparent strong expected goals against data. In fact, over their last five fixtures United have conceded on average 29.2 touches in their box - only West Ham, Everton, Leeds and Watford average more.

Brighton are tactically mature enough to locate the wide-open spaces that lead to promising attacking moments and they will find plenty in this fixture. The problem with Brighton is their inability to take full advantage of their impressive build-up play at home. They are without a win at the Amex in eight Premier League games, failing to score in five of the last six.

There is also the Ronaldo factor to consider, who looks razor sharp. He will only need one chance to score such is his form that has seen him score nine goals in his last six games.

As you can tell, I'm in an indecisive mood on this one. When that is the case, back the draw - something Brighton have done 14 times this season.

Opta stats...

Having won two of their first three Premier League games against Manchester United, Brighton have lost each of their last six against the Red Devils.

Manchester United have won each of their last seven meetings with Brighton in all competitions, their longest ongoing winning run against another current Premier League side.

Brighton have won three of their last five Premier League games (D1 L1), as many as they had in their previous 25 (D13 L9). However, each of their last five victories have come away from home, with only five clubs having a run of six wins without any coming at home (most recently Liverpool last season).

Manchester United have lost each of their last four Premier League away games, as many as they had in their previous 42 on the road. It's their longest run of consecutive away league defeats since a run of six between December 1980 and March 1981.

Brighton have failed to win any of their last eight Premier League home games (D4 L4) since a 2-0 victory over Brentford on Boxing Day. Only once in the competition have they had a longer such run, going 14 games between June 2020 and January 2021.

Manchester United are winless in their last four Premier League games against opponents starting the day in the top half of the table (D2 L2) - they last had a longer winless run against such opposition between September and December 2016 under José Mourinho (D3 L2).

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 18 goals in 29 appearances for Manchester United in the Premier League this season, as many as he did in his final season at the club before leaving for Real Madrid (18 in 33 appearances in 2008-09). The last player to score more than 18 in a Premier League season for the Red Devils was Robin van Persie in 2012-13 (26).

Brighton's Danny Welbeck has scored three goals in eight Premier League games against former side Manchester United. He's the highest scoring player against Man Utd in Premier League history among players to have previously played for the Red Devils in the competition.

Man Utd's Bruno Fernandes has been involved in six goals in four Premier League appearances against Brighton (4 goals, 2 assists), never failing to either score or assist in a game against the Seagulls so far.

Leandro Trossard is enjoying his best scoring season for Brighton (7), with only Neal Maupay netting more for the Seagulls in the Premier League this term (8). Trossard has scored three goals in his last four league games, as many as he had in his previous 24.

Team news: Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino could miss the visit of Tottenham and be held back for Tuesday's trip to Aston Villa.

The Brazil international is back in full training after a five-match absence due to a foot problem but manager Jurgen Klopp is more inclined to allow him to train over the weekend to build up his fitness.

Liverpool provisional squad Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, Salah, Mane, Diaz, Kelleher, Gomez, Matip, Tsimikas, Milner, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Elliott, Jota, Origi, Minamino.

Centre-back Joel Matip and midfielder Jordan Henderson could return, having been rested for the midweek Champions League semi-final win in Villarreal.

Tottenham will be without Sergio Reguilon again. The Spaniard has a groin issue and boss Antonio Conte does not know whether he will play again this season.

He joins Oliver Skipp (pubis), Japhet Tanganga and Matt Doherty (both knee) in the treatment room.

Tottenham provisional squad Lloris, Gollini, Emerson, Sanchez, Romero, Dier, Rodon, Davies, Sessegnon, White, Winks, Hojbjerg, Bergwijn, Moura, Kulusevski, Son, Scarlett, Kane.

Jones Knows prediction...

Liverpool are going to be made to work very hard in this one. It's time to ditch the theory of low-scoring wins for Jurgen Klopp's men as Tottenham head to Anfield with the perfect attacking philosophy to score goals. Liverpool leave so much space in behind and Spurs are very happy to play against such defences with quick, direct attacks suiting their forward players.

They are a dangerous side that have scored six in three fixtures with Liverpool and Manchester City this season whilst taking six points off Pep Guardiola's men. When you throw Liverpool's deadly attack into the mix, it's hard to see how this game doesn't produce fireworks.

Instead of backing a pro-Liverpool outcome, my eyes have wandered to the goalscorer market where Heung-Min Son looks overpriced at 2/1 with Sky Bet to score in a predicted goal-heavy game. Son's double last weekend in the win over Leicester took him to 19 Premier League goals and to within three goals of Mohamed Salah in the Golden Boot race. It's worth noting all of Son's goals have been non-penalties whilst Salah has scored five from the spot.

You can rest assured Son will be testing the Liverpool offside trap on regular occasions. In his last eight appearances against the Reds and Manchester City, he has managed to break it and score five times, which is a very healthy strike-rate against the two best defences in Europe.

Opta stats...

Liverpool have only lost one of their last 27 Premier League home games against Tottenham (W18 D8), and are unbeaten in their last 10 since a 2-0 loss in May 2011 (W7 D3).

After winning four of their five Premier League meetings with Liverpool between November 2010 and November 2012 (D1), Spurs have won just one of their last 18 against the Reds (D5 L12).

Liverpool against Tottenham is the second highest scoring fixture in Premier League history (170 goals in 59 meetings), while it's had more penalties awarded than any other match-up in the competition (23).

Liverpool are unbeaten in 21 Premier League home games, scoring 52 goals and conceding just nine in this run. They've won each of their last 12 at Anfield, including the last five while keeping a clean sheet - only once have they had a longer run of home wins without conceding in the Premier League (8 between October 2005 and January 2006).

On the last 11 occasions that Tottenham have scored in the first half of a Premier League game, they've also gone on to score again after half-time. However, on the last five occasions they've failed to score in the opening 45 minutes, they haven't found the net at all in the match.

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has been involved in nine goals in 13 Premier League appearances against Liverpool (7 goals, 2 assists), with five of these coming in seven games against them at Anfield (4 goals, 1 assist).

Sadio Mané has scored in 49 different Premier League games at Anfield (1 for Southampton and 48 for Liverpool) avoiding defeat in all 49 of those matches (W44 D5) - the most games a player has scored in at a single stadium in the competition's history without ever losing.

Both of Tottenham manager Antonio Conte's Premier League visits to Liverpool have finished in 1-1 draws - only four managers have avoided defeat in each of their first three away games at Anfield in the competition; Martin O'Neill, Peter Reid, Roy Hodgson and Paul Lambert.

Son Heung-min has scored 19 Premier League goals this season, with none of them coming from the penalty spot. He could become just the second Tottenham player to score 20 in a Premier League campaign without any of them being penalties, after Gareth Bale in 2012-13.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson has kept 20 clean sheets in the Premier League this season - among goalkeepers, only Petr Cech in 2004-05 (24), Edwin van der Sar in 2008-09 (21) and Alisson himself in 2018-19 (21) have kept more in a single campaign.

