Premier League match previews, team news, stats, predictions, kick-off time and how to follow

Friday 6 May 2022 18:45, UK
Team news, stats, predictions and how to follow the Premier League this Saturday as Brighton host Man Utd live on Sky Sports, plus Chelsea take on Wolves and more.
Team news: Brentford will once again be without defender Ethan Pinnock and winger Sergi Canos for the visit of Southampton on Saturday.
The pair are both still recovering from hamstring injuries although Bees head coach Thomas Frank is optimistic they will be in contention for next weekend's trip to face Everton.
Raya, Ajer, Jansson, Sorensen, Henry, Janelt, Norgaard, Eriksen, Mbeumo, Toney, Wissa, Jensen, Dasilva, Fosu-Henry, Baptiste, Roerslev, Stevens, Fernandez, Jeanvier, Young-Coombes.
Mathias Jorgensen, Frank Onyeka and Saman Ghoddos also remain absent.
Full-back Tino Livramento remains the only absentee for Saints. The England Under-21 international will be sidelined for a number of months following a serious knee injury in the recent draw at Brighton.
Southampton have won just one of their last nine league games and the likes of Armando Broja, Stuart Armstrong and Mohamed Elyounoussi could come back into the side.
Forster, Caballero, McCarthy, Walker-Peters, Lyanco, Stephens, Perraud, Salisu, Bednarek, Valery, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Redmond, S Armstrong, Djenepo, Smallbone, Tella, Diallo, Walcott, Long, A Armstrong, Adams, Broja, Elyounoussi.
Jones Knows prediction...
Christian Eriksen playing for this Brentford side warms the cockles, doesn't it? But emotion aside, this is still a player pulling the strings to supreme levels like he always has done.
He was sensational in the defeat at Old Trafford, revelling in a free role to dictate the play, provide ammunition for his somewhat misfiring strikers and firing quality efforts on goal from range. Nemanja Matic and Scott McTominay looked like a couple of celebrities playing in a charity game against a seasoned pro trying to stop him.
Southampton play a very aggressive style which will afford space for Eriksen to roam in. Ralph Hasenhuttl's side have conceded 21 goals in their last nine Premier League games since the start of March and have won only one of the last nine Premier League games (losing six), so goalscoring situations should be on the agenda for the home side. They look a solid option at 11/10 with Sky Bet for the win.
Eriksen himself looks a fair price at 4/1 with Sky Bet to get in on the goalscoring action. In his seven starts, he has fired 13 shots from outside the box, including two that hit the target against Manchester United. A player with his quality that has scored 23 goals from outside the box in the Premier League is always worth a look at scoring from range. He is 10/1 with to do in this game which should be a open, free-flowing affair.
Those that like to play a shorter price should be alerted to the 10/11 with Sky Bet for Eriksen to have a shot on target from outside the box, too.
Follow Brentford vs Southampton in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.
Team news: Erik Pieters, Jay Rodriguez and Maxwell Cornet could all be in contention for a return to the Burnley squad against Aston Villa.
Pieters is the most likely having trained all week following a knee injury while Rodriguez (hamstring) and Cornet (knee) are also back out on the grass.
Captain Ben Mee has stepped up his recovery from a leg injury but may not feature again this season, which also looks set to be the case for both Johann Berg Gudmundsson (leg) and Ashley Westwood (ankle).
Pope, Taylor, Tarkowski, Roberts, Collins, Cork, Brownhill, McNeil, Cornet, Weghorst, Rodriguez, Hennessey, Lowton, Bardsley, Long, Stephens, Lennon, Barnes, Vydra, Costelloe.
Aston Villa have a few injury issues with Leon Bailey unavailable and Jacob Ramsey a doubt. Bailey limped out of last weekend's win over Norwich with an ankle injury and definitely misses out while Ramsey has a groin injury and will be assessed.
Kortney Hause remains sidelined, but Morgan Sanson has been back in training and will be in the squad.
Martinez, Olsen, Sinisalo, Cash, Chambers, Mings, Konsa, Young, McGinn, Ramsey, Iroegbunam, Chukwuemeka, Sanson, Luiz, Coutinho, Ings, Watkins, Traore, Buendia.
Jones Knows prediction...
My instincts are telling me to oppose goals.
Burnley have opened up under Mike Jackson and their games are producing a higher expected goals number, however, it's hard to get away from the notion that these two teams are excellent in defence.
Since Steven Gerrard was appointed in November, Aston Villa have consistently posted top-six standard defensive displays. Their expected goals against data has them averaging 1.01 goals conceded per 90 minutes which has them as the fourth-best defence in that metric over a 22-game period. An impressive feat from Gerrard and something they can most certainly build on next season.
Eight clean sheets have been kept in that run, too. Interestingly, Burnley have also kept eight clean sheets in that period with the base of James Tarkowski and Nick Pope continually showing that they deserve to be competing far higher up the Premier League table.
The 0-0 draw at 9/1 with Sky Bet is a runner but I'm happy to take a shorter price and row in with 'both teams to score: no' at Evens. It's a bet that has landed in seven of Burnley's last eight home wins and seven of Villa's last nine Premier League games.
Follow Burnley vs Aston Villa in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.
Team news: N'Golo Kante and Jorginho will miss Chelsea's Premier League clash with Wolves on Saturday.
The influential midfielders remain sidelined with minor injuries so will not feature at Stamford Bridge.
Mendy, Arrizabalaga, Chalobah, Christensen, Rudiger, Silva, Sarr, Azpilicueta, Alonso, James, Barkley, Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Ziyech, Pulisic, Mount, Havertz, Werner, Lukaku.
Callum Hudson-Odoi continues to battle a back complaint, with Ben Chilwell a long-term absentee after knee surgery.
Wolves boss Bruno Lage will not be in attendance after testing positive for Covid-19.
It remains to be seen if there is any involvement for Daniel Podence, who has missed three games due to a foot issue but done some training ahead of this fixture.
Sa, Ruddy, Hoever, Ait-Nouri, Marcal, Boly, Coady, Jonny, Gomes, Saiss, Neves, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Cundle, Neto, Jimenez, Trincao, Silva, Chiquinho, Hwang.
Nelson Semedo will not play again this season after coming off injured in last weekend's 3-0 loss to Brighton, and Max Kilman is sidelined by an ankle problem.
Jones Knows prediction...
There were only 12 shots in the corresponding fixture that ended 0-0 - the second-fewest in a Premier League game this season. And it's very easy to see a similar scenario playing out at Stamford Bridge with both teams really struggling for rhythm in the final third.
Chelsea have scored more than one goal in only two of their last seven Premier League fixtures and despite some Jordan Pickford heroics for Everton, Chelsea's expected goals tally of 1.27 against one of the Premier League's worst defences sums up their current malaise.
Meanwhile, Wolves have quietly slipped under the radar in terms of how miserable their performances have been. They have created an expected goals figure of just 6.93 in their last eight games combined, the worst tally per 90 minutes of any team in the Premier League whilst failing to score in their last three games against Brighton, Burnley and Newcastle. The Chelsea defence are going to prove a tough nut for them to crack.
I think Chelsea will have enough quality to edge this one though and I'm hoping Reece James is the man to provide the killer moment.
Yet again with him fully fit, confident and playing against a team likely to offer up chances, James is a fantastic bet across a variety of markets this weekend. The 5/1 with Sky Bet on him to bag his sixth goal of the season makes plenty of appeal. He's had seven shots on goal in the last two games, producing an expected goals figure of 0.48. A player with that set of data shouldn't be so big in the market to find the net.
Follow Chelsea vs Wolves in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.
Team news: Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira could be without Nathan Ferguson for the visit of Watford on Saturday. Ferguson has been training on his own but has yet to train with the group ahead of the match.
The Palace boss has no new injuries to contend with.
Guaita, Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Ward, Gallagher, McArthur, Schlupp, Ayew, Zaha, Eze, Butland, Mitchell, Tomkins, Olise, Kouyate, Mateta, Hughes, Benteke, Edouard.
Watford manager Roy Hodgson will have to assess both Craig Cathcart and Tom Cleverley ahead of the trip to south London.
Cathcart has been suffering from an illness while Cleverley picked up a knock in training and both were absent for Watford's 2-1 home defeat to Burnley.
Cucho Hernandez has been outside running and doing ball work on his recovery from a hamstring injury.
Foster, Femenia, Kabasele, Samir, Kamara, Sissoko, Louza, Kucka, Sarr, Joao Pedro, Dennis, Ngakia, Troost-Ekong, King, Masina, Sema, Gosling, Bachmann, Kalu, Kayembe.
Jones Knows prediction...
Watford will be relegated if they fail to win at Selhurst Park as the cruel twist of a manager having his fate sealed at his former club is on the cards for a second weekend running after Dean Smith was relegated at Villa Park.
Former Palace boss Roy Hodgson has won only two of his 14 matches in charge of Watford, with his win percentage record of 14.3 per cent the worst in his career since a spell at Bristol City in 1982.
Palace are about the right price at 8/13 with Sky Bet to win back-to-back Premier League games for just the second time this season. And they'll probably achieve it keeping a fourth straight clean sheet at home which would be their longest run without conceding a goal in the Premier League at Selhurst Park.
My eyes have been drawn to Wilfried Zaha in the goalscorer market, who is having his best-ever scoring season in the Premier League with 12 goals. Two of those goals have come from shots from outside the area this season. In total, he has peppered 14 strikes on goal from outside the box which makes the 25/1 with Sky Bet for him to score from range against arguably the worst team in the league very appealing.
Follow Crystal Palace vs Watford in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.
Team news: Brighton midfielder Enock Mwepu has been ruled out against Manchester United because of a groin injury.
Boss Graham Potter has revealed that Mwepu is likely to miss the last three games of the Premier League season.
Sanchez, Steele, McGill, Lamptey, Cucurella, Dunk, Veltman, Webster, Offiah, Bissouma, Duffy, Mac Allister, Gross, March, Lallana, Leonard, Caicedo, Trossard, Maupay, Welbeck, Ferguson.
Jeremy Sarmiento will sit out United's visit to the south coast because of a hamstring problem but Potter has said that otherwise Brighton are in good health.
Marcus Rashford and Eric Bailly will both miss the trip for Manchester United but Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have returned to training.
Rashford is suffering with bronchitis while Bailly has a back problem. They join Paul Pogba and Luke Shaw on the list of confirmed absentees, with Jadon Sancho also expected to miss out again with tonsillitis.
De Gea, Henderson, Heaton, Wan-Bissaka, Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Jones, Lindelof, Telles, Fernandez, Matic, Fred, McTominay, Mejbri, Lingard, Shoretire, Fernandes, Mata, Garnacho, Elanga, Ronaldo.
Jones Knows prediction...
If anyone thinks Manchester United have turned a corner, please think again.
The 3-0 win over Brentford is a classic example of how purely using the final score and expected goals to base strong betting decisions without the use of eyes and gut instinct can take you down the wrong path. Along with inflicting a dominant scoreline, United dominated the expected goals battle 2.17 to 0.64 as the big chances fell their way.
However, having watched the game, the Bees were afforded huge amounts of promising openings in the match, especially at 1-0 when the game felt like it was going with Thomas Frank's side until Cristiano Ronaldo won the crucial penalty. United allowed Brentford 24 touches in their box on Monday night which backs up my theory that they were fortunate not to concede despite their apparent strong expected goals against data. In fact, over their last five fixtures United have conceded on average 29.2 touches in their box - only West Ham, Everton, Leeds and Watford average more.
Brighton are tactically mature enough to locate the wide-open spaces that lead to promising attacking moments and they will find plenty in this fixture. The problem with Brighton is their inability to take full advantage of their impressive build-up play at home. They are without a win at the Amex in eight Premier League games, failing to score in five of the last six.
There is also the Ronaldo factor to consider, who looks razor sharp. He will only need one chance to score such is his form that has seen him score nine goals in his last six games.
As you can tell, I'm in an indecisive mood on this one. When that is the case, back the draw - something Brighton have done 14 times this season.
Brighton vs Man Utd is live on Sky Sports Premier League from 5pm; kick-off 5.30pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.
Team news: Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino could miss the visit of Tottenham and be held back for Tuesday's trip to Aston Villa.
The Brazil international is back in full training after a five-match absence due to a foot problem but manager Jurgen Klopp is more inclined to allow him to train over the weekend to build up his fitness.
Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, Salah, Mane, Diaz, Kelleher, Gomez, Matip, Tsimikas, Milner, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Elliott, Jota, Origi, Minamino.
Centre-back Joel Matip and midfielder Jordan Henderson could return, having been rested for the midweek Champions League semi-final win in Villarreal.
Tottenham will be without Sergio Reguilon again. The Spaniard has a groin issue and boss Antonio Conte does not know whether he will play again this season.
He joins Oliver Skipp (pubis), Japhet Tanganga and Matt Doherty (both knee) in the treatment room.
Lloris, Gollini, Emerson, Sanchez, Romero, Dier, Rodon, Davies, Sessegnon, White, Winks, Hojbjerg, Bergwijn, Moura, Kulusevski, Son, Scarlett, Kane.
Jones Knows prediction...
Liverpool are going to be made to work very hard in this one. It's time to ditch the theory of low-scoring wins for Jurgen Klopp's men as Tottenham head to Anfield with the perfect attacking philosophy to score goals. Liverpool leave so much space in behind and Spurs are very happy to play against such defences with quick, direct attacks suiting their forward players.
They are a dangerous side that have scored six in three fixtures with Liverpool and Manchester City this season whilst taking six points off Pep Guardiola's men. When you throw Liverpool's deadly attack into the mix, it's hard to see how this game doesn't produce fireworks.
Instead of backing a pro-Liverpool outcome, my eyes have wandered to the goalscorer market where Heung-Min Son looks overpriced at 2/1 with Sky Bet to score in a predicted goal-heavy game. Son's double last weekend in the win over Leicester took him to 19 Premier League goals and to within three goals of Mohamed Salah in the Golden Boot race. It's worth noting all of Son's goals have been non-penalties whilst Salah has scored five from the spot.
You can rest assured Son will be testing the Liverpool offside trap on regular occasions. In his last eight appearances against the Reds and Manchester City, he has managed to break it and score five times, which is a very healthy strike-rate against the two best defences in Europe.
Follow Liverpool vs Tottenham in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.
