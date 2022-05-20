Premier League previews, team news, stats and how to follow across Sky Sports

Find out the latest team news, stats and how to follow the Premier League's final day across Sky Sports this Sunday, including title-deciding action from Liverpool vs Wolves and Man City vs Aston Villa.

Team news: Arsenal will welcome Rob Holding back into the fold for the visit of Everton on Sunday after the defender completed his one-match suspension.

The centre-back was shown a red card in last week's costly 3-0 defeat to Tottenham, which has put Spurs in the box seat to secure a top-four finish.

Only a victory for the Gunners will keep alive their hopes of Champions League qualification and they are set to remain without Kieran Tierney (knee) and Thomas Partey (thigh) for the Emirates clash.

Team news: Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite returns from a one-match suspension but may have to settle for a place on the bench.

Forwards Demarai Gray and Dele Alli will be hoping to play a more significant part after both came off the bench to make an impact in the midweek win over Crystal Palace which safeguarded their Premier League status.

Midfielder Allan could come in for Andre Gomes, but forward Salomon Rondon remains suspended.

How to follow on Sky Sports: Follow Arsenal vs Everton with our dedicated live blog.

Opta stats

Image: Bukayo Saka has featured in every single Premier League game for Arsenal this season

Arsenal have lost their last three Premier League games against Everton, as many as they had in their previous 26 (W16 D7).

Everton won this exact fixture last season, ending a 24-game winless away run against Arsenal in the league. They last won consecutive league visits against the Gunners in March 1987.

This is the third time Arsenal and Everton have met on the final day of a Premier League season, with the Gunners winning the previous two - 4-3 in 2001-02 and 3-1 in 2016-17.

Arsenal are unbeaten in their final league game in each of the last 16 seasons (W14 D2), winning the last 10 in a row. When finishing a league season at home, the Gunners have won each of their last 12 games.

Everton have lost their final league game in four of the last five seasons (D1), conceding at least three goals in each defeat.

No team has won their final Premier League game more (20), or has a higher win rate in their final games of the season (69%) than Arsenal.

Arsenal have lost 91% of their Premier League games when conceding the first goal this season (W1 D0 L10), with only bottom club Norwich City (92%) having a higher such loss rate.

Bukayo Saka has played every single Premier League game for Arsenal this season, and (at 20y 259d on the day of this game) would be the second youngest player to play every match in a full Premier League campaign for the Gunners, after Cesc Fabregas in 2006-07.

Martin Ødegaard has created more chances in the Premier League than any other Arsenal player this season (72). It's the most by an Arsenal player in a single campaign since Mesut Özil in 2017-18 (84).

Team news: Brentford midfielder Frank Onyeka could make his first appearance for several weeks after returning from injury.

The Nigerian has not appeared for the Bees since he went off to the Super Eagles' Africa Cup of Nations campaign.

Sergi Canos could make a first start after returning to the bench against Everton, but Ethan Pinnock (ankle) and Saman Ghoddos will miss this season finale.

Team news: Leeds striker Patrick Bamford could return to the Leeds squad after Jesse Marsch revealed he had a good week of training for the club.

The striker has played just three times since Christmas with separate foot and hamstring injuries but could return in time for Leeds' do-or-die survival tie.

Leeds have Dan James and Luke Ayling suspended while Tyler Roberts and Adam Forshaw are long-term absentees.

How to follow on Sky Sports: Follow Brentford vs Leeds with our dedicated live blog.

Opta stats

Image: Since his first start for Brentford, Christian Eriksen has created more chances (25) and provided joint-most assists (4)

Brentford are unbeaten in their last 10 home league games against Leeds (W6 D4) since a 2-1 loss in August 1950.

Leeds have lost just one of their last six league games against Brentford (W2 D3), with the reverse fixture in December this season ending in a 2-2 draw.

Each of the last four teams in their debut Premier League campaign have lost their final game of the season (Cardiff, Bournemouth, Brighton and Huddersfield), with Swansea in 2011-12 the last such team to win.

Leeds have lost their final league game in just one of their 13 Premier League campaigns (W5 D7), going down 1-0 at Chelsea in their relegation season of 2003-04.

Brentford have won 13 league games this season - in a 20-team league, only Wigan in 2005-06 (15) and Reading in 2006-07 (16) have ever won more in their debut Premier League campaign than the Bees.

Leeds have conceded 78 Premier League goals this season, just one fewer than their relegation campaign of 2003-04.

Since his first start for Brentford in March, Christian Eriksen has created more chances (25), and has provided the joint-most assists (4) of any player for the Bees. Brentford have also won 48% of their Premier League points in the 10 games since Eriksen's first start (22/46).

No player has scored more non-penalty goals in the Premier League for Brentford this season than Yoane Wissa (7).

Team news: Brighton boss Graham Potter expects to have midfielder Enock Mwepu back in his squad for Sunday's Premier League game with West Ham.

Mwepu has missed Albion's last two games due to a groin issue and is likely to be on the bench.

Jeremy Sarmiento (hamstring) and long-term absentee Jakub Moder (knee) remain unavailable.

Team news: West Ham expect to have winger Said Benrahma available again for the trip to the Amex Stadium.

Benrahma missed last weekend's 2-2 draw against Manchester City with an ankle problem, but should be in contention to return to the squad.

Defender Issa Diop (ankle) remains a doubt, while long-serving midfielder Mark Noble could make his final appearance for the club before he retires.

How to follow on Sky Sports: Follow Brighton vs West Ham with our dedicated live blog.

Opta stats

Image: Jarrod Bowen is West Ham's highest Premier League goalscorer this season with 12 goals

Brighton are unbeaten in all nine of their Premier League meetings with West Ham (W3 D6) - it's both the most they've faced an opponent without ever losing, and the most the Hammers have faced a side without ever winning.

West Ham have won just one of their last 10 away league games against Brighton (D3 L6), winning 1-0 in the Championship in October 2011 thanks to a Kevin Nolan goal.

Each of the last six Premier League meetings between Brighton and West Ham have been drawn; in English top-flight history only three fixtures have ever been drawn seven times in a row.

After losing six consecutive league games in February and March, Brighton have lost just one of their last eight since (W4 D3). Each of the Seagulls' four victories in that run have come against teams in the top eight of the table.

Just 19 of Brighton's 48 Premier League points this season have come in home games (40%), with only Watford (35%) earning a lower share of their points at their own ground this term.

Jarrod Bowen is West Ham's highest Premier League goalscorer this season with 12 goals, the most by a Hammers player in a single campaign since Marlon Harewood in 2005-06 (14).

If he plays, this would be Mark Noble's 414th and final Premier League appearance for West Ham, the seventh most appearances for a single side in the competition's history.

Team news: Burnley caretaker manager Mike Jackson is waiting to learn if Jay Rodriguez might be fit for Sunday's relegation decider against Newcastle.

Rodriguez did a light training session on Friday morning, but Jackson said he was the only one of the club's injured players who might be able to return, ruling captain Ben Mee out of the game.

Matt Lowton will be suspended followed his red card at Aston Villa, although Jackson said the club were planning to appeal the decision.

Team news: Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe will make late calls on striker Chris Wood and defender Fabian Schar ahead of the trip to Turf Moor.

Former Clarets frontman Wood missed Monday night's 2-0 win over Arsenal with a hip problem, while Switzerland international Schar came off with a head injury and is being assessed under concussion protocols.

Midfielder Ryan Fraser suffered a slight reaction on his return from a hamstring problem and will also be checked, while full-back Javier Manquillo is recovering from chicken pox, but midfielders Jonjo Shelvey (calf) and Joe Willock (knee) are out.

How to follow on Sky Sports: Follow Burnley vs Newcastle with our dedicated live blog.

Opta stats

Image: Bruno Guimaraes celebrates his goal for Newcastle United against Arsenal

Burnley have lost each of their last three Premier League meetings with Newcastle, having lost just two of their first eight against the Magpies (W2 D4).

Burnley have lost their final league game in each of the last five Premier League campaigns since their return to the division in 2016.

Newcastle have won their final league game in six of the last seven seasons, with the exception being a 3-1 home loss to Liverpool 2019-20.

Burnley have won three of their last four home league games, as many as they had in their previous 26 at Turf Moor (D11 L12).

After winning three and drawing one of their first four Premier League away games in 2022, Newcastle have now lost four of their last five on the road (W1).

In Premier League history, there have been 44 red cards issued in teams' final games of the season - Newcastle have received more of these than any other side (7).

Only Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham have won more Premier League points so far in 2022 than Newcastle (35).

Despite only making his debut for the club in February, only Allan Saint-Maximin (9) has been involved in more Premier League goals for Newcastle this season than Bruno Guimaraes (6).

Team news: Chelsea may rotate for Sunday's visit of relegated Watford with third place all but secured for the Blues.

Boss Thomas Tuchel could use both defender Malang Sarr and Spain midfielder Saul Niguez at the Bridge. Antonio Rudiger is set to play his final game in Chelsea colours, while Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen could also be leaving this summer.

Team news: Watford should have the likes of Tom Cleverley, Josh King and Kiko Femenia all available again after injury, while striker Cucho Hernandez could also feature after being sidelined of late with a hamstring problem.

How to follow on Sky Sports: Follow Chelsea vs Watford with our dedicated live blog.

Opta stats

Image: Watford have the fewest number of different goalscorers in the Premier League this season (8)

Chelsea have never lost in seven Premier League home games against Watford (W6 D1), scoring at least twice in all seven meetings.

Watford have lost eight of their last nine Premier League games against Chelsea, including each of the last five in a row since a 4-1 home win in February 2018.

Watford's only victory on the final day of a Premier League season came in their first campaign in the competition in 1999-00 (D2 L4). Of all current Premier League sides, none have a lower win rate on the final day than the Hornets (14%).

Chelsea hold the record for the biggest victory on the final day in Premier League history, beating Wigan Athletic 8-0 to seal the title in 2009-10.

Watford have lost 26 Premier League games this season - in their league history they've only ever lost more in 1971-72 (28 in the second tier).

As well as having the fewest different goalscorers in the Premier League this season (8), Watford have had the lowest percentage of their players to play for them this term find the net (27%), with only eight of their 30 players used scoring for the Hornets.

Team news: Crystal Palace may have to make do without Marc Guehi after the England central defender suffered an ankle knock late on at Everton on Sunday.

However, the Eagles will still be without injured duo Nathan Ferguson and Michael Olise.



Team news: Ralf Rangnick has suggested he will be missing a number of regular starters when Man Utd travel to Selhurst Park on Sunday. Jadon Sancho and Phil Jones were both unable to complete Friday's training session, while Luke Shaw has been absent after welcoming his second child. Paul Pogba will almost certainly miss out and looks like he's played his final game for Manchester United, with his future at Old Trafford in serious doubt.

Marcus Rashford and Eric Bailly could return, with Edinson Cavani also in contention.

How to follow on Sky Sports: Follow Crystal Palace vs Man United with our dedicated live blog.

Opta stats

Image: Ralf Rangnick's is set to depart Man Utd with the lowest win rate of any Red Devils manager in Premier League history

Crystal Palace have never won in 12 Premier League home games against Man Utd (D4 L8), the most one team has faced another at home without ever winning in the competition.

Crystal Palace have never lost when playing their final game of a top-flight season at home, winning six and drawing three of their nine games.

No side has won their final game of a Premier League season more often than Manchester United (20, level with Arsenal).

Whatever the result, Manchester United will finish the season with their lowest points tally in Premier League history. They've lost their last five away league games.

Crystal Palace have kept a clean sheet in each of their last four Premier League home games - only once have they recorded five consecutively in the top-flight, doing so in April 1992 under Steve Coppell.

Following a run of just two defeats in 18 Premier League games following Ole Gunnar Solskjær's departure (W9 D7), Manchester United have lost four of their last seven (W2 D1). Their 11 Premier League defeats in total this season is their second highest ever tally, topped only by their 12 defeats in 2013-14.

This will be Ralf Rangnick's final game in charge of Manchester United. Whatever the result, he will leave with the lowest win rate of any Red Devils manager in Premier League history (currently 43.5% - 10 wins from 23 games).

Man Utd's Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 18 Premier League goals this season, only netting more in a single campaign in 2007-08 (31).

Team news: The Foxes will hope to welcome back Youri Tielemans and James Justin, who missed Thursday's draw at Stamford Bridge because of a knee problem and illness respectively.

Ricardo Pereira and Hamza Choudhury were unused substitutes for the Chelsea trip, having recently returned from injury, but could be in from the start as Brendan Rodgers targets a positive send-off on home turf.

Team news: Southampton will be without three key players as they head to King Power Stadium on Sunday.

Fraser Forster and Romain Perraud remain unavailable, while young full-back Tino Livramento was ruled out for the season with an ACL rupture in late April.

How to follow on Sky Sports: Follow Leicester vs Southampton with our dedicated live blog.

Opta stats

Image: Jamie Vardy has scored six goals on the final day of the PL - only Harry Kane (8) has netted more among players still playing

Leicester are looking to win consecutive home league games against Southampton for the first time since April 2016, with their 2-0 win in this fixture last season ending a four-game winless home run in the league against Saints (D2 L2).

Southampton have won two of their last three away league games against Leicester (L1), as many as they had in their previous 16 visits to the King Power Stadium/Filbert Street combined (D5 L9).

Southampton have had more Premier League red cards against Leicester than they have against any other opponent (7).

Since their return to the Premier League in 2012, Southampton have won their final league game in just two of their nine seasons (D3 L4).

Leicester have lost just two of their last 12 Premier League home games (W7 D3), having lost three of their first six at the King Power Stadium this season beforehand (W2 D1).

Southampton have dropped 29 points from winning positions in the Premier League this season - the last side to drop more than 29 in a single campaign were Tottenham in 2007-08 (33).

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy has scored six goals on the final day of the Premier League - only Harry Kane (8) has netted more among players currently playing in the competition.

Liverpool

Team news: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will not take a risk with any player who has been out injured ahead of their final Premier League match of the season at home to Wolves.

The Reds boss would like Mohamed Salah (groin), Virgil van Dijk (knee) and Fabinho (hamstring) to play some part with a Champions League final to come next weekend, but they remain doubtful.

Defender Joe Gomez has received positive news after scans on an ankle injury sustained at Southampton in midweek and he could remain in the squad.

Team news: Wolves could hand more game time to Daniel Podence following the Portuguese forward's recovery from a foot injury.

Podence played the final quarter of an hour in the 1-1 draw against Norwich, having been sidelined for six weeks, and will once again be part of the matchday squad.

Romain Saiss, Max Kilman and Nelson Semedo are unavailable.

How to follow on Sky Sports: Watch Liverpool vs Wolves live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 2.30pm; kick-off 4.00pm. Follow the game in our dedicated live blog.

Opta stats

Image: Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 22 Premier League home games (W17 D5), scoring 53 goals

Liverpool have won each of their last 10 Premier League games against Wolves, including eight clean sheets, since a 1-0 home loss in December 2010 under Roy Hodgson.

Wolves have lost 17 of their last 19 away league games against Liverpool, winning the other two both by a 1-0 scoreline in January 1984 and December 2010.

Liverpool are unbeaten in all six of their closing day Premier League games under Jürgen Klopp (W5 D1), winning the last five in a row.

Wolves have lost their final game in six of their seven Premier League campaigns, winning the other 2-1 against Sunderland in 2009-10. No current Premier League side has a lower win rate in the final game of the season than Wolves (14%).

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 22 Premier League home games (W17 D5), scoring 53 goals and conceding just 10. If they avoid defeat here, it will be the fifth time they've gone through an entire Premier League campaign without losing at home, the joint-most of any team (Chelsea also 5).

Wolves are winless in six Premier League games (D2 L4), their longest run under Bruno Lage. They last had a longer run without a league victory between December 2020 and January 2021 (8 games).

Wolves have only scored 37 Premier League goals this season but could finish in the top-eight of the division. Only two sides have scored fewer than 40 Premier League goals in a season but finished in the top-eight: Fulham in 2008-09 (scored 39, finished 7th) and Burnley in 2017-18 (36, 7th).

Manchester City

Team news: Defenders Kyle Walker (ankle) and John Stones (thigh) are back in contention as Manchester City look to secure the Premier League title at home to Aston Villa.

The pair had both been ruled out for the remainder of the season after hobbling out of games in recent weeks but have recovered sooner than expected.

Centre-back Ruben Dias remains on the sidelines with a thigh problem.

Team news: Philippe Coutinho and Danny Ings will be pushing for recalls for Aston Villa's trip to the Etihad.

Ezri Konsa remains out with a knee injury which will keep him sidelined for up to four months.

Leon Bailey's ankle injury makes him a doubt but boss Steven Gerrard was hopeful he would be available to make the trip.

How to follow on Sky Sports: Watch Man City vs Aston Villa live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 2.30pm; kick-off 4.00pm. Follow the game in our dedicated live blog.

Opta stats

Image: Victory for Man City would be their fourth PL title under Pep Guardiola, with only Sir Alex Ferguson winning more (13)

Man City have won nine of their last 10 Premier League games against Aston Villa (D1), including the last six in a row. Their last defeat to the Villans came at Villa Park in September 2013 (2-3).

Aston Villa have lost 15 of their last 16 away league games against Man City, losing each of the last 11 in a row since a 2-0 win in April 2007.

Manchester City have only lost their final league game in one of the last 13 campaigns (W10 D2), going down 3-2 at home to Norwich in 2012-13.

Victory for Manchester City will secure them their eighth top-flight title, the outright fifth-most in history since its inception in 1888. It would be their sixth Premier League title (outright second-most after Manchester United's 13), and their fourth in the last five seasons.

Manchester City have lost just one of their last 27 Premier League games (W22 D4), and are unbeaten in 11 since losing 3-2 at home to Spurs in February.

Victory for Manchester City would be their fourth Premier League title under Pep Guardiola, with only Sir Alex Ferguson winning more (13). It would make Guardiola the outright leader for English top-flight titles among non-British managers, going one clear of both Arsène Wenger and José Mourinho.

Team news: Norwich duo Ben Gibson and Billy Gilmour are both doubts for Sunday's season finale with Tottenham.

The good news for the Canaries is that Mathias Normann is available again after recovering from an ankle injury.

Kenny McLean (toe), Josh Sargent (ankle), Andrew Omobamidele (back), Adam Idah (knee) and another loanee Ozan Kabak (hamstring) are all unavailable for Dean Smith's side.

Team news: Harry Kane is a doubt for Tottenham after Antonio Conte revealed the Spurs striker was ill this week.

Conte played down talks of a bug going around Spurs after viruses hit Hugo Lloris, Pierluigi Gollini and Dejan Kulusevksi last weekend.

Cristian Romero could make the matchday squad for the final game but Sergio Reguilon, Matt Doherty, Oliver Skipp and Japhet Tanganga are all long-term absentees.

How to follow on Sky Sports: Follow Norwich vs Tottenham with our dedicated live blog.

Opta stats

Image: On Sunday, Antonio Conte become the fifth manager to finish in the top four of the PL with two different clubs