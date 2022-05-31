Crawley Town considered Chelsea Women's boss Emma Hayes as manager | Arsenal coach Kevin Betsy now a target

Crawley Town explored the possibility of recruiting Chelsea Women's boss Emma Hayes as their new manager.

One source has told Sky Sports News Hayes was the No 1 choice and the club had made moves to approach her about the role.

Hayes was recently named FA WSL Manager of the Season after clinching a third league title in a row. She also led Chelsea to victory in the Vitality Women's FA Cup.

However, Crawley are now pursuing another target and are interested in Arsenal U23 coach Kevin Betsy.

The League Two club parted company with former manager John Yems earlier this month after concluding its investigation into the 62-year-old following several allegations of racism.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Chelsea Women's manager Emma Hayes describes winning this year's title as 'the best yet' as they beat Manchester Utd 4-2 to win a third successive WSL trophy

More to follow....

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

Sky Sports brings you live updates as they happen. Get breaking sports news, analysis, exclusive interviews, replays and highlights.

Sky Sports is your trusted source for breaking sports news headlines and live updates. Watch live coverage of your favourite sports: Football, F1, Boxing, Cricket, Golf, Tennis, Rugby League, Rugby Union, NFL, Darts, Netball and get the latest transfers news, results, scores and more.

Visit skysports.com or the Sky Sports App for all the breaking sports news headlines. You can receive push notifications from the Sky Sports app for the latest news from your favourite sports and you can also follow @SkySportsNews on Twitter to get the latest updates.