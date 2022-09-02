England Women: Lionesses face first competitive test following Euro 2022 success

A month after lifting the Euro 2022 trophy England's Lionesses were back at St George's Park this week, returning to something approaching normality after the whirlwind of this summer's record-breaking achievements.

With the buzz from their 2-1 extra-time victory over Germany in the Wembley final on July 31 only just starting to subside, Sarina Wiegman's side have now set their sights on their next target as they resume their World Cup qualifying campaign away to Austria on Saturday.

After returning from Vienna, England will play Luxembourg in front of a sold-out crowd in Stoke, knowing their Euro success puts new levels of expectation on their shoulders. "It's a target on your back but pressure is a privilege," defender Rachel Daly was recently quoted as saying.

Saturday's match will also see England begin life without influential duo Jill Scott and Ellen White, who have both announced their retirement since the Euros triumph, taking with them 274 caps' worth of experience.

Beth Mead has been directly involved in 22 goals in eight games in this current World Cup qualification process (12 goals, ten assists), seven more than any other England player.



Overall, Mead has had a hand in 47 goals in her 45 caps for England (28 goals, 19 assists).

That has opened the door to the likes of Lauren James, 20, and Ebony Salmon, 21, who have been added to Wiegman's youthful squad, while Fran Kirby is absent with a foot problem.

England are yet to lose under Wiegman, who celebrated her one-year anniversary as England boss this week, with the Lionesses amassing 18 wins from 20 matches in all competitions (D2), scoring 106 goals along the way - an average of 5.3 per game.

Wiegman: Women's game needs to think bigger

Wiegman insists there will be no room for complacency following the Euro 2022 triumph, while she maintains the women's game has not yet reached its peak despite the summer tournament's success.

"Yes, we do have some changes from the Euros," she said. "But you have to adapt to new situations too. We've got solutions. We're of course in a good position with the players we have at this level.

"It's totally different - coming from the Euros [the support] was really good. This stadium [on Saturday] is small. I think we would like to see some more people, which is a little bit disappointing.

"The women's game is developing so much that we need to think a little bigger. We can play in bigger stadiums. It's good that it's sold out but I hope in the future that they'll take another decision."

Analysis: Who fills Ellen White's seismic void?

Sky Sports' Laura Hunter:

The answer to this is simple, right? Not a soul on the planet was left unmoved by Alessia Russo's famous back-heeled nutmeg against Norway, not to mention the three other strikes she amassed during Euro 2022 - including one particularly glorious swivel and finish motion against Northern Ireland.

But Russo has challengers. England have more than one worthy contender waiting in the wings.

They can qualify for next year's World Cup if they merely avoid defeat to Austria on Saturday, but that will not be enough for Wiegman. She will want to lay down a marker. The Lionesses, who now carry the fear factor after swatting aside Europe's elite, cannot afford to lose that allure of trepidation. Especially not on the world stage.

Fortunately, England's talent pool only continues to widen. Salmon has replaced White in the squad after forging a reputation in America as a pacey forward with an eye for goal. She will compete with Russo and Chelsea's Bethany England for a spot in England's fluid front three. "She's just a real goalscorer," Wiegman said of Salmon when discussing her most recent selections.

Remind you of anyone?

White's passing of the baton has perfectly coincided with an uprise of English attacking talent. James has also been added to the mix and provides an altogether different dimension. That's before the likes of Beth Mead, Lauren Hemp and Ella Toone have received their special mention. This enterprising squad is stacked with goal threat.

White has retired at the pinnacle of her career, but has paved the way for future generations of aspirants. He 52 goals in 113 senior appearances may never be beaten, but with England's ever-increasing attacking riches, you would not bet against it.