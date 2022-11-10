 Skip to content

Pick your England starting XI for World Cup 2022

Pick your starting XI for England's opening World Cup game against Iran on November 21 using our interactive team selector

Thursday 10 November 2022 14:48, UK

Gareth Southgate has unveiled his England World Cup squad for Qatar - but who would make your starting XI?

So, what would your England starting XI look like if the World Cup started today and all players were available? Use our interactive selector to pick your team below, screenshot your selections and share on Twitter @SkyFootball.

England's 26-man squad for Qatar 2022

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Nick Pope, Aaron Ramsdale.

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ben White, Conor Coady, Eric Dier, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker.

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice, Jordan Henderson, Conor Gallagher, James Maddison.

Also See:

Trending

Forwards: Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka, Raheem Sterling, Callum Wilson, Marcus Rashford.

Win £250,000 with Super 6!
Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Another Saturday, another chance to win £250,000 for free. Entries by 3pm Saturday, good luck!

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema