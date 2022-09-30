Derek McInnes: Kilmarnock manager signs contract extension through to 2026

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes has signed a three-and-a-half-year extension to his contract on the eve of his return to former club Aberdeen.

The new deal for McInnes, who took charge in January and led Killie to the cinch Championship title last season, will tie him to Rugby Park until 2026.

'I'm looking forward to the next stage'

The 51-year-old told the club's website: "I've known for a while that Kilmarnock is the place that I wanted to commit my future to, so I'm really pleased that the extension has now been agreed.

"Thanks to the backing of the board and the supporters, the club has come a long way since we joined forces in January and I'm looking forward to the next stage of our journey.

"With a bolstered club structure and strengthening recruitment process behind the scenes, there are plenty of reasons for Kilmarnock fans to be excited about the club's long-term future.

"In the short term, there's a lot of football to be played and everyone including the squad, staff and supporters will play their part."

Image: McInnes took over at Kilmarnock in January

Phyllis McLeish, Kilmarnock's managing director, added: "Derek's commitment to the club, alongside the recently announced structural changes, provide the foundation and stability required to implement long-term plans that will positively impact our team standing and strengthen youth pathways.

"It's important that we establish a long-term strategy for the club, to ensure that we continue to improve on and off the park. Derek is a vital part of our projected growth and with his guidance we believe that, in time, we'll have built a much stronger Kilmarnock for our supporters and the next generation of Killie fans."

Will Derek McInnes make a winning return to Pittodrie?

McInnes takes his Kilmarnock side to Aberdeen as he faces his former club for the first time since leaving in March 2021.

The Dons have impressed this season under Jim Goodwin, but suffered a surprise 3-1 defeat at Hibernian in their last match before the break.

Killie could find themselves bottom of the Scottish Premiership if they fail to pick up their first away win of the season.

They could be without Kyle Lafferty after the Rugby Park striker was charged by the Scottish FA for alleged sectarian language.

