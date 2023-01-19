Chris Wood: Nottingham Forest agree deal with Newcastle to sign striker on an initial loan deal

Nottingham Forest have agreed a deal with Newcastle United to sign striker Chris Wood.

The deal is a loan with an obligation to buy depending on certain conditions. The obligation price is in the region of £15m.

Wood is expected to travel to Nottingham for a medical and finalise personal terms ahead of Forest's trip to Bournemouth on Saturday.

The striker has to be registered by midday on Friday in order to be eligible for that game.

'Newcastle seek to recoup on Wood'

Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth told the Transfer Show:

"The Chris Wood deal is a loan with an obligation to buy depending on certain conditions. We're not privy to those conditions but you might guess it will relate to Nottingham Forest staying in the Premier League and perhaps based on appearances.

"He is heading to Nottingham to undergo a medical and complete personal terms. Forest are away to Bournemouth and if they can get the deal done by midday tomorrow, he will be available for that game.

"He joined Newcastle only this time last year on a two-and-a-half-year contract. He's 31 so Newcastle may have thought there's no resale value anyway.

"If it becomes an obligation, Newcastle can recoup some of the money they spent this time last year."

Forest to consider signing goalkeeper after Henderson blow

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper says the club will consider signing a goalkeeper this month after Dean Henderson was ruled out for several weeks.

Henderson suffered a thigh injury in the 2-0 win over Leicester and scans have shown a tear which Cooper says will keep him out for four to five weeks.

Wayne Hennessey will play this weekend against Bournemouth, but Forest could turn to the transfer market.

Image: Dean Henderson is injured for Nottingham Forest at the moment

Cooper said: "It is certainly a discussion point, we have two League Cup games [against Manchester United] that Dean wouldn't have played in anyway because of the loan ruling so we were always planning without him for those games.

"We need to get this weekend out of the way and see where we're at after that.

"Dean is going to be out for four to five weeks, which is obviously a blow for all of us, especially him, but these things happen and we carry on with our work and support Dean to get fit as quickly as possible. In the meantime we have to focus on getting ready for games."

