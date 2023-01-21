Arnaut Danjuma: Everton set to sign Villarreal winger on loan amid other Premier League interest

After interest from other Premier League clubs and abroad, Arnaut Danjuma has decided to join Everton on loan until end of season.

The 25-year-old has been in England this week for talks with Premier League clubs with former club Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest both interested - but he has opted for Everton.

It's a straight loan deal with no option or obligation to buy in the summer and Danjuma is in Merseyside this weekend to finalise the deal and complete his medical.

Everton, who play West Ham on Saturday afternoon, have scored only four goals in a current seven-game winless run and have been looking to strengthen in forward areas.

Everton are yet to sign any new players this month, whereas clubs around them at the foot of the Premier League, such as Wolves, Nottingham Forest and Southampton, have recruited during the current window.

Toffees boss Frank Lampard said on Friday: "We absolutely want to help the squad and make it stronger. I'm aware everyone's trying to do the same thing and teams around us are. We know we need more competition, maybe a more clinical nature about us. That's a reality we have to understand."

Danjuma joined Villarreal for £21.3m in August 2021 after scoring 15 goals in the Sky Bet Championship for Bournemouth. He was named in that season's EFL Championship Team of the Season as well as winning the club's supporters player of the year award.

