Harry Kane: Tottenham striker open to signing new deal with Bayern Munich still interested in him

Harry Kane is open to signing a new Tottenham contract with talks between the striker and the club ongoing, according to Sky in Italy.

Kane enters the final year of his contract at the end of the season and has been linked with a summer move to Manchester United.

But Sky in Italy understands two meetings between Tottenham and Kane's agent have taken place over his long-term future.

Sky in Italy reporter Gianluca Di Marzio told The Transfer Show: "There have been two meetings between Spurs and Harry Kane's agent.

"It's been confirmed he's open to renewing his contract. Talks are ongoing."

The north London club, however, have denied that any meetings have taken place yet.

The developments over the 29-year-old's future come after he equalled Jimmy Greaves' record as the club's all-time top scorer with his 266th goal in Monday's 1-0 victory at Fulham.

But the England captain is yet to win a trophy at Spurs, although the club remain in contention for a first piece of silverware since 2008 with Antonio Conte's side in the last 16 of the Champions League and the FA Cup fourth round.

Asked about his Spurs future after the win at Craven Cottage, he told Sky Sports: "There's not been much talk if I'm totally honest.

"I'm sure they'll be conversations over the coming months but to be honest I'm just focused on this season and doing my best for the team.

"There's still a lot to play for, trying to get in the Champions League, we have the FA Cup and the Champions League still to try to win. My focus is on that.

"I know there's going to be rumours, a lot of talk and speculation about my future but I'm just focused on what I can do."

Bayern Munich still want Kane

Bayern Munich remain interested in Kane as the Bundesliga champions search for a long-term replacement to Robert Lewandowski after the Poland forward joined Barcelona in July last year.

Sky in Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg told The Transfer Show: "I had a call about Harry Kane a few hours ago. He is still on the [Bayern Munich] list.

"In the summer, it was very hard. He is still on the list, but now we hear it's cold.

"The chances to get him in the summer are very slim. The Bayern bosses aren't very optimistic to get him in the summer, but they have been in contact.

"Kane was open to joining Bayern, to make that step to the Bundesliga, but he's too expensive for them at the moment.

"At this stage, we have to say - Kane and Bayern is cold."

Zaniolo to Spurs 'unlikely'

Tottenham have been pursuing a deal for Roma forward Nicolo Zaniolo this January, but Sky in Italy believe any move is unlikely at the moment.

Sky Sports News has been told that Spurs want to sign the player on loan, however Roma want to sell the 23-year-old permanently this window.

Di Marzio told The Transfer Show of Spurs' move for the Italian: "I think it is unlikely because Spurs' offer is similar to last year's Dejan Kulusevski deal with Juventus [18-month loan with an obligation to buy].

"It was a loan with an option which could become an obligation to buy if Spurs would get into the Champions League and after a certain number of matches.

"Roma now want to sell the player without an obligation based on appearances or conditions.

"Roma currently don't accept a loan to Spurs in the same way Juventus did for Kulusevski last year."

Asked whether loan deals were linked to Spurs head coach Conte's future, Di Marzio said: "No, I don't think so.

"Every club in this moment are wanting to loan Zaniolo. AC Milan are also interested. Clubs know the player has some problems and wants to leave so they're hoping Roma will eventually accept the loan.

"Given the player's injury history, clubs are currently not willing to invest £30m in him. I don't think it's linked to Conte's future."

Tottenham look set to make their first January signing after organising a medical for the potential loan arrival Arnaut Danjuma, as they look to snatch the Villarreal winger from under the noses of Everton.

Sky Sports News reported on Monday that Danjuma would join managerless Everton on Tuesday. The move was still expected to go through despite the sacking of Frank Lampard, who played a key role in the deal.

However, the Netherlands international is now travelling to London to hold talks with Spurs, and the club have scheduled a medical for Tuesday evening.

Sky Sports News is attempting to verify whether a buy option or obligation will be included in any deal.

Tottenham remain in talks with Sporting over a potential deal for right-back Pedro Porro.

Spurs have stepped up their interest in signing him after initially cooling it due to Sporting's insistence on paying his release clause in full and up front.

Signing a new right wing-back has been a priority for Antonio Conte in January and they want to sign Porro before the deadline.

