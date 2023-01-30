Cristiano Ronaldo: Al Nassr head coach Rudi Garcia says striker will 'return to Europe' at end of Saudi Arabia contract

Cristiano Ronaldo will return to play again in Europe after his spell in Saudi Arabia, according to his head coach at Al Nassr.

The Portugal captain terminated his contract with Manchester United earlier this season before making a big-money move to the Saudi Pro League on a two-year deal. However, Rudi Garcia has suggested the five-time Ballon d'Or winner will play on beyond the end of his current contract, when he will be 40 years old.

"Cristiano Ronaldo is a positive addition, as he helps to disperse defenders," Rudi Garcia said. "He is one of the best players in the world. He will not finish his career at Al Nassr, he will return to Europe."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Cristiano Ronaldo captained his Al Nassr side to a 1-0 victory over Ettifaq in his first competitive start for the club.

Ronaldo is yet to score for his new club, failing to hit the net on his league debut against Al Ettifaq or in Al Nassr's Saudi Super Cup exit to Al Ittihad.

Ronaldo won three Premier League crowns, the FA Cup, two League Cups, the Champions League and Club World Cup with United. He then went on to claim two La Liga titles, two Spanish Cups, four Champions League titles and three Club World Cups with Real Madrid before lifting two Serie A titles and a Copa Italia trophy in three years at Juventus.

With more than 800 senior goals for club and country, Ronaldo will be aiming to finally get on the scoresheet for new club Al Nassr in their next league game at Al Fateh on February 3.

