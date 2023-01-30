Joao Cancelo transfer news: Man City full-back set for shock Bayern Munich loan until end of season

Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo is in line for a loan move to Bayern Munich before the January transfer window closes.

A deal that also includes an option to buy the full-back at £61.5m (€70m) has been agreed.

Cancelo has had limited game time since returning from the World Cup, with Pep Guardiola changing the shape of his side.

Cancelo has had limited game time at City this season, and has seen Pep Guardiola change the team's shape and formation. It is likely his game time will be more restricted than he would like moving forward.

Cancelo's representatives are understood to have brought the interest from Bayern to City and, given the emergence of Rico Lewis and the performances of Nathan Ake at full-back, City have been willing to allow Cancelo to move.

City are not likely to stand in the player's way should it be possible to conclude a deal before Tuesday's transfer deadline.

The versatile full-back has been a key part of Guardiola's side since joining City from Juventus in a £60m deal in 2019 and has helped the team win two Premier League titles.

However, he appears to have fallen down the pecking order of late and has started just three games since top-level domestic football resumed in December.

With four other senior centre-backs at the club in John Stones, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte and Manuel Akanji, City feel they have plenty of cover. Changes to the shape of the side have also not suited Cancelo's game.

It now remains to be seen whether a deal can be pushed through before in the final day of the transfer window.

Typical, opportunistic Bayern move

Image: Cancelo was sent off against Fulham earlier this season

European football expert Kevin Hatchard:

"This deal is very Bayern in some ways. They are really good opportunists. They've got the money ready so that when this kind of opportunity comes up, they can move.

"If you look at it, Alphonso Davies is an absolute lock in that left-back position, but do they have a huge amount of cover? They brought in Daley Blind in theory to cover him.

"But on the right side, it is more complicated as they've got Benjamin Pavard, who is not hugely in favour and has talked quite openly about potentially moving on in the summer.

Image: Cancelo's form has dropped since the World Cup

"He didn't start the game at the weekend against Frankfurt - instead they went with Josip Stanisic, who is a 22-year-old, good player but happy to be a back-up.

"Noussair Mazraoui, who was brilliant for Morocco at the World Cup, has this pericarditis issue at the moment so they're keeping an eye on him and when he does come back, I would think they will ease him in gently.

"So to have a player of Cancelo's quality to come in and play that right-back role is a massive upgrade for Bayern at the moment. The structure of the deal is great as it's a loan. Everybody wins."

Cancelo's departure marks one of City's fastest falls from grace

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jamie Carragher lauded the performance of Rico Lewis after the 18-year-old produced a standout performance against Spurs and also highlighted Pep Guardiola’s evolution of his full-backs.

Sky Sports' Ron Walker:

"Barely half a season since being named in the Premier League team of the season for the second year in a row, Joao Cancelo seems to be on the way out of the Etihad.

"He's not the only player to leave for pastures new after falling out of favour - Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane have trodden that path before - but it's rarely been so sudden.

"His attacking instinct found him partly culpable for City's leakier defence this season, and they are on course for a drop in clean sheets of about a quarter on 2021/22.

"It's only since the World Cup that he has found himself out of Guardiola's favour, and in that time he has featured in just three of their six league games.

"Cancelo was hauled off at half-time of the 1-0 win at Chelsea but could argue he was played out of position in an advanced right-wing role at Stamford Bridge - and Guardiola's adjusted formation has certainly not helped him regain his place. Nor did another poor performance in the surprise Carabao Cup exit at Southampton.

Image: Rico Lewis has emerged since Cancelo's decline in form

"Pep and Cancelo's relationship had rocky beginnings when he signed from Juventus in 2019, which both have alluded to since things have improved. But Guardiola did hint at another rift when he mentioned a 'lack of hunger' regarding certain players who have been left out in recent weeks, with Cancelo thought to be one of those in the firing line.

"This sudden development suggests that assumption was accurate, and presents one of the fastest falls from grace at the Etihad in Pep's eight years at the helm.

"Though it answers that question, it raises others. On paper, it certainly leaves City weaker without one of the league's best defenders over the last two years. So is this a vote of confidence from Guardiola in Rico Lewis? And is Nathan Ake's new role here to stay?

"This move has elements of a gamble from City as they play catch-up on league leaders Arsenal without one of the league's best defenders of the last two years. But for a team who won the league playing without a recognised No 9 last season, it's far from their first."

