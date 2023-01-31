Jorginho: Arsenal seriously considering move for Chelsea midfielder but are ready to do deal for Brighton's Moises Caicedo

Arsenal are seriously considering a move for Chelsea midfielder Jorginho.

The Gunners see a potential opportunity as the player is into the final six months of his contract, with Chelsea trying to finalise a deal for Enzo Fernandez.

Arsenal remain ready to do a deal for Moises Caicedo if Brighton change their "not for sale" stance.

What is clear is the Premier League leaders are pushing hard to strengthen the midfield area on Deadline Day.

Under Mikel Arteta, Arsenal tried to sign Jorginho in the summer of 2020, the year before the midfielder won the Champions League and European Championships with Italy.

Arteta was also the assistant coach at Manchester City when they tried to sign him in 2018 - but Jorginho turned down the move to join Maurizio Sarri instead at Chelsea from Napoli.

Image: Jorginho could move to Arsenal on Deadline Day

Squad depth, Europe, experience... why Arsenal are in for Jorginho

Sky Sports News' Gail Davis:

"People may be surprised, when you look at the profile of players Arsenal had been signing, but Mikel Arteta had made the point on the day they signed Leandro Trossard that they need players who are fit and ready to go straight off in the Premier League. That's what Jorginho is.

"Arsenal are short in the midfield area. Mohamed Elneny is out and there was no commitment from Arteta when he might be back. We know Thomas Partey picked up that injury in the cup and he's gone for an MRI on his ribs. So the squad is looking thin there.

"Europe is about to re-start and they'll be going Thursday-Sunday-Thursday-Sunday and they want somebody else in.

"Moises Caicedo is the man who's been attracting a lot of attention from Chelsea and Arsenal, who have made two bids. Brighton are saying he's not for sale.

"Had Arsenal not been in this position in the league, chasing their first title in almost two decades, would Arsenal and Arteta move in this way? But it makes it an interesting Deadline Day."

Analysis: Arsenal can't wait for a new midfielder

Sky Sports' Nick Wright:

One of the most important factors behind Arsenal's success this season is that they have been able to keep Thomas Partey fit. The Ghanaian was sorely missed during his periods on the sidelines last term and Arsenal's record with and without him proves it.

In fact, factor in the current campaign as well and Arsenal's win rate stands at 74 per cent in the Premier League games he has started compared to just 50 per cent in the ones he has missed.

The gulf in quality between him and his deputies, Mohamed Elneny and Albert Sambi Lokonga, is simply too large and the Egyptian's injury exposes Arsenal's lack of depth even more glaringly.

Waiting until the summer, when the club hope to recruit Declan Rice from West Ham, is now even riskier than it was and that means action is required before the end of January window.

Arsenal's schedule has been relatively kind since Christmas, but it ramps up with a run of four Premier League games in 14 days at the start of February, and that's followed by the resumption of their Europa League campaign in March.

Partey's load will need to be managed in order to minimise the risk of injury and that will only be possible if Mikel Arteta is granted his wish for a viable alternative in the 29-year-old's position.

Arsenal's recruitment in recent years has centred on the long-term but right now, top of the Premier League and with the added burden of European commitments to come, a short-term solution is needed.

