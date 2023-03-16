England squad: Do Ivan Toney, Harry Maguire, Ollie Watkins, Solly March and Harvey Elliott make your selections?

Who would get into your England squad if you were the manager? Pick your own here...

Gareth Southgate will announce his first England squad since his team crashed out of the World Cup on Thursday - but he has a number of issues to address with several key players struggling for fitness and form, embroiled in controversies or even struggling for regular game time.

The Three Lions will face Italy away on March 23 before hosting Ukraine three days later as they kick off their Euro 2024 qualification campaign in Group C.

Ivan Toney and Ollie Watkins are pushing for places up top, but Toney has admitted to many of the 262 charges levelled against him by the FA for alleged breaches of football's strict gambling rules - charges which could mean a possible six-month ban from football.

Brighton winger Solly March is among the most in-form players in the division since Roberto De Zerbi replaced Graham Potter at the helm and is pushing for a berth, having scored the winner against Crystal Palace on Wednesday - his 10th goal involvement in the Premier League this term.

In midfield, James Ward-Prowse has been in prolific form for rock-bottom Southampton, as has Leicester playmaker James Maddison - while youngsters Rico Lewis and Harvey Elliott have been handed considerable game time at Manchester City and Liverpool, respectively.

Southgate must also decide whether to select Kyle Walker while the Manchester City full-back is the subject of a police investigation into allegations he exposed himself in a bar in Wilmslow.

Meanwhile, Ben White has been in impressive form at table-topping Arsenal and Mikel Arteta has declared his defender available for selection after White left the England camp in Qatar midway through the World Cup, with little public explanation.

Finally, will Southgate stick with regular centre-back Harry Maguire - who has started only one game for Manchester United in the Premier League since January 3?

So, with all that in mind, who makes your squad to face Italy and the Ukraine?

So, with all that in mind, who makes your squad to face Italy and the Ukraine?