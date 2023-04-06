Celtic vs Rangers: Callum McGregor wants full away allocation to return for Old Firm games

Callum McGregor has urged Celtic and Rangers to return to full away allocations for Old Firm games after admitting it is detracting from the "spectacle".

Celtic sit nine points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership ahead on Saturday's penultimate league meeting of the season between them and their fiercest rivals.

The sides will meet again at Hampden Park on April 30 in the Scottish Cup semi-final before the sixth and final clash at Ibrox after the split.

The two remaining games will be played with no away fans after both clubs raised security concerns, but McGregor is hopeful it is not a permanent move.

"Hopefully as a spectacle we can get it back to what it was a few years ago when there was bigger (away) crowds within the stadium. I think it does add a little bit of something different," said the Celtic captain said as he supported the Billy McNeill Fund launch of the Billy Against Dementia Golf Day and Dinner.

"Of course, we have to accept it for the time being but my thoughts are hopefully we can get back to the bigger allocation that we had a few years ago."

Rangers cut Celtic's allocation to less than 1,000 after the 2017/18 season with the Parkhead club adopting the same stance the following season.

Two of last season's meetings had no away supporters but returned to a reduced allocation for the remaining games and the first two of this season.

The clubs announced last month that no tickets for away fans would be available and McGregor is hoping they can use the crowd to their advantage.

Image: There was a small Rangers support at the last Old Firm clash at Celtic Park

"It's a hard enough fixture to go there with fans, never mind without fans," he added.

"The place becomes more hostile and we'll be looking to use that to our advantage at the weekend.

"So, it does add something extra. The game's difficult anyway but you need to go in with that siege mentality - it's you in there against everyone else to try to pick up a result.

"Hopefully we can harness the energy in the stadium and use it as a positive for us."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Celtic scored a late equaliser in the last league meeting

All funds raised from the golf day and dinner will go to providing respite care for ex-professionals who are suffering from dementia.

McGregor revealed the issue of dementia is, these days, to the forefront in modern football.

He said: "We are wary of it. It is coming up in conversation more and more, there is more awareness, which is good for the players, who are in the best possible hands.

"I am sure the club will do a lot of work with the medical guys to make sure the protocols are there and are followed.

"Everyone knows Billy's standing at this club and what he meant to the club and supporters. It is a brilliant cause and we want to support that as much as we can at the club."

