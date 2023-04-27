Frank Lampard to continue as Chelsea caretaker manager until end of Premier League season despite winless run

Frank Lampard will continue to be Chelsea’s caretaker manager until the end of the season, Sky Sports News understands.

The club put Lampard at the helm until the summer on April 6 and that will remain the case despite their continued poor form.

Chelsea were beaten at home 2-0 by West London rivals Brentford on Wednesday night - Lampard's fifth defeat from five matches.

The club's process for a new permanent manager remains ongoing - with Mauricio Pochettino the current frontrunner - and the intention is for him to takeover at the end of the season.

As Sky Sports News reported earlier this week, a decision and an announcement on the next boss is anticipated within the next week.

Chelsea were booed off by disgruntled home supporters at half-time against Brentford, while many fans choose to display their dissatisfaction further by departing Stamford Bridge early.

The numbers surrounding Chelsea's decline are alarming - they have not won in any competition or on any ground since beating Leicester at the King Power on March 11, when Graham Potter was still in charge.

Since then, Bruno Saltor and Lampard have between them overseen a winless run that now stands at eight games.

"Absolutely the fans are going to be worried," said Lampard after the latest defeat to Brentford. "If you're a Chelsea fan, you've been used to 20 years of success, you're used to it and you want it more. I've got no problem with fans booing."

May 2: Arsenal (A) - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports

May 6: Bournemouth (A) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 13: Nottingham Forest (H) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 20: Manchester City (A) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 25: Man Utd (A) - Premier League, kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports

May 28: Newcastle (H) - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm