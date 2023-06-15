Burnley: Premier League 2023/24 fixtures and schedule

Newly-promoted Burnley will take on reigning Premier League champions Manchester City on opening night of the 2023/24 season, which commences on August 11, live on Sky Sports.

Vincent Kompany will take on his old club as the Clarets host Pep Guardiola's side at Turf Moor, set to be shown live on Friday Night Football at 8pm, before travelling to fellow newcomers Luton Town the following weekend.

The reverse fixture against Manchester City is set to take place in late January.

Burnley, who finished last season as Championship winners, 10 points clear of second-placed Sheffield United, face a Boxing Day meeting with Liverpool among a jam-packed December schedule including seven fixtures.

They will close out their season at home to Nottingham Forest.

August

11: Man City (h), kick-off 8pm - live on Sky Sports

19: Luton (a)

26: Aston Villa (h)

September

2: Tottenham (h)

16: Nottingham Forest (a)

23: Manchester United (h)

30: Newcastle (a)

October

7: Chelsea (h)

21: Brentford (a)

28: Bournemouth (a)

November

4: Crystal Palace (h)

11: Arsenal (a)

25: West Ham (h)

December

2: Sheffield United (h)

5: Wolves (a)

9: Brighton (a)

16: Everton (h)

23: Fulham (a)

26: Liverpool (h)

30: Aston Villa (a)

January

13: Luton Town (h)

31: Manchester City (a)

February

3: Fulham (h)

10: Liverpool (a)

17: Arsenal (h)

24: Crystal Palace (a)

March

2: Bournemouth (h)

9: West Ham (a)

16: Brentford (h)

30: Chelsea (a)

April

2: Wolves (h)

6: Everton (a)

13: Brighton (h)

20: Sheffield United (a)

27: Manchester United (a)

May

4: Newcastle (h)

11: Tottenham (a)

19: Nottingham Forest (h)

The Premier League season will kick-off on the weekend of August 11-13 and conclude nine months later on May 19 2024.

A mid-season player break will take place between January 14-20 and, in order to address the congested schedule across Christmas and New Year, no two rounds in this period will take place within 48 hours of each other.

Meanwhile, the Carabao Cup final will take place on Sunday February 25, the Europa League final will be held in Dublin on May 22 and the Champions League final will be played at Wembley Stadium on June 1.