Steven Hammell: Celtic appoint former Motherwell boss as head of academy coaching

Steven Hammell has been appointed as Celtic's new head of academy coaching.

The 41-year-old, who was sacked as Motherwell manager in February, will oversee the development of the Club's Youth Academy coaching at all levels.

He was previously the academy director at the Steelmen before being promoted to first-team manager following Graham Alexander's departure at the beginning of last season.

The appointment comes after the Scottish FA instructed clubs to introduce a head of coaching position.

Speaking after his appointment he said: "It is a great honour to join Celtic and I am really excited about the opportunity that has been given to me.

"It is a hugely successful and exciting time for the club at all levels and I am looking forward to making my own contribution to add to the fantastic ongoing work right across our Academy.

"I know the club has a rich history of developing its own young players. It is an important area for the club and I can't wait to get started to play my part in working with our coaches to bring our players through to make their own contribution to this great club at the highest level."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Celtic's head of academy, Chris McCart added: "Stevie has a great track record in achieving positive outcomes in the development of young players, and I know that through his talent and experience he will play a significant role in this area for the club.

"We are always looking to develop across all areas and his enthusiasm and energy will be hugely beneficial to us going forward."



Celtic's chief executive, Michael Nicholson said: "The Celtic Academy is a vital part of the club. We have seen this season how our Academy teams and players are developing positively, and Stevie's considerable experience and energy will ensure that the club continues to assess and apply new learnings and best practice in coaching and developing our young players.

"We are pleased to welcome him to Celtic and we are sure he will make an important contribution to the club."

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

Who will be on the move this summer when the transfer window opens on June 14 and closes at 11pm on September 1 in England and midnight in Scotland?

Keep up to date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.

Follow every Celtic game in the Scottish Premiership this season with our live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app, and watch match highlights for free.

Want the Celtic latest? Bookmark our Celtic news page, check out Celtic's fixtures and Celtic's latest results, watch Celtic's goals and video, keep track of the Scottish Premiership table and see which Celtic games are coming up live on Sky Sports.

Get all this and more - including notifications sent straight to your phone - by downloading the Sky Sports Scores app and setting Celtic as your favourite team.