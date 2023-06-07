John Kennedy: Celtic assistant could follow Ange Postecoglou to Tottenham

Celtic are battling to keep assistant manager John Kennedy from joining Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham.

It is understood the Australian also wants coach Gavin Strachan and analyst Greg Wallace to join him in north London when he officially takes charge on July 1.

Postecoglou was appointed Spurs head coach on Tuesday after two years at Celtic in which he won back-to-back Scottish Premiership titles and a domestic treble this season.

Kennedy, who had been a first-team coach and then assistant to previous managers Neil Lennon, Ronny Deila, Brendan Rodgers and Postecoglou, is believed to be keen on a move to the Premier League club.

The former Hoops player - who had a 10-year spell cut short by a serious knee injury - was also Celtic caretaker boss in 2021 following Lennon's departure.

Celtic do not want to let any of their staff go, with Kennedy turning down the chance to move to Leicester City with Rodgers in 2019.

The 39-year-old has played a vital part over the last nine years in Celtic's incredible trophy success and dominance of Scottish football.

Last weekend's Scottish Cup final win over Inverness secured a fifth treble as a Celtic coach.

'He will be a great manager at some point'

Former Celtic teammate Craig Beattie told Sky Sports News John Kennedy is a real talent:

"Spurs are a huge club, so if Ange decides that he wants to take him then John has got a decision to make.

"I can't and I won't tell him what to do because John is his own man - if you know John then you would understand that.

"He will be a manager at some point, and he will be a great manager at some point. It's just when he wants to step out and become his own man.

"We have seen young managers have done it too early. He might just be looking at going down and working with some exceptional players down there like Harry Kane."

Celtic's hunt for a new manager is under way but who is in the frame to take over from Postecoglou?

Celtic confirmed the process of finding his replacement had already started, with chair Peter Lawwell adding "our focus is very much on ensuring we move forward positively and do all we can to ensure that we maintain our dominant position in Scottish football and also prepare for the exciting European challenges which lie ahead".

Manchester City coach Enzo Maresca, former Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers and ex-Leeds manager Jesse Marsch are in the frame, with others being linked to the job.

Click here for full details on Celtic's manager hunt.

