Brendan Rodgers: Celtic in advanced talks with their former manager over a return to the Scottish Premiership champions

Celtic are in advanced talks with Brendan Rodgers over a deal to return to the club as manager.

It is understood the Scottish Premiership champions have offered the 50-year-old a deal that is in excess of his previous contract - which would make him the highest-paid manager in the club's history again.

Following initial talks, the two parties are thought to be holding further discussions on Wednesday with one source telling Sky Sports News an agreement is not far away.

It is understood Rodgers will be backed by Celtic's board in the transfer market to help him deliver domestic success and compete in the Champions League.

