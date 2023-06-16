Arsenal transfer news: Declan Rice, Kai Havertz talks positive as Gunners keep eye on Moises Caicedo

Negotiations have been described as positive for both deals despite a gap in valuation; this week West Ham rejected Arsenal's initial offer for Declan Rice as the Gunners made first contacts with Chelsea for Havertz; Arsenal keeping an eye on Brighton's Moises Caicedo contrary to reports
Friday 16 June 2023 21:56, UK
Arsenal remain in talks with West Ham and Chelsea over the signings of Declan Rice and Kai Havertz.
Although there is a gap in valuation with regard to both deals, negotiations have been described as positive.
West Ham rejected Arsenal's opening offer for Rice thought to be worth £80m plus add-ons earlier this week as the Gunners approached Chelsea about signing Havertz.
There is also a growing feeling that both players want to move to Arsenal.
Mikel Arteta could face competition for Rice with Manchester City monitoring the England midfielder's situation. Manchester United are also interested but it is thought they will only make a bid if they have new owners.
West Ham want £120m for their captain though would accept a lower offer that includes players going to them.
Arsenal's pursuit of Havertz, 24, could be further complicated by interest from Bayern Munich.
Sky in Germany are reporting that the German champions have changed their mind and Havertz is now on their transfer shortlist this summer.
Reports had suggested Arsenal were targeting Southampton's Romeo Lavia, leaving Chelsea a clear path to go after Moises Caicedo, however Sky Sports News has been told the Gunners are keeping an eye on the Brighton midfielder.
Arsenal, though, are prioritising the transfers of Rice and Havertz.