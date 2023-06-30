Rangers: Scottish Premiership 2023/24 fixtures and schedule

Rangers will start the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season with a trip to face Kilmarnock at Rugby Park, in a game live on Sky Sports.

Michael Beale's side will then play the first leg of their Champions League third qualifying round on either August 8 or 9, before returning to league action with the visit of Livingston to Ibrox on August 12. The second leg of their European tie will be played on August 15.

Should Rangers progress to the play-off round, the first leg will take place on either August 22 or 23, with the second leg on August 29 or 30.

The first two Old Firm games of the campaign will take place in front of the Sky Sports cameras, with the first on September 3 and the second on December 30. The third meeting before the split is scheduled for April 6.

The winter break will return on January 3, the day after Rangers host Kilmarnock, and will end on January 19.

Following the round of matches on April 13, the division splits in half, with the top six teams playing one another once and the bottom six teams doing the same. The final day of the season will take place on the weekend of May 18/19.

All fixtures subject to change.

August

5: Kilmarnock (a) - Live on Sky Sports; kick-off 5.15pm

12: Livingston (h)

26: Ross County (a)

September

3: Celtic (h) - Live on Sky Sports; kick-off 12pm

16: St Johnstone (a)

23: Motherwell (h)

30: Aberdeen (h)

October

7: St Mirren (a)

21: Hibernian (h)

28: Hearts (h)

November

1: Dundee (a)

4: St Johnstone (h)

11: Livingston (a)

25: Aberdeen (a)

December

2: St Mirren (h)

6: Hearts (a)

9: Dundee (h)

16: Hibernian (a)

23: Motherwell (a)

27: Ross County (h)

30: Celtic (a) - Live on Sky Sports; kick-off 12.30pm

January

2: Kilmarnock (h)

27: St Mirren (a)

February

3: Livingston (h)

7: Aberdeen (h)

17: St Johnstone (a)

24: Hearts (h)

28: Kilmarnock (a)

March

2: Motherwell (h)

16: Dundee (a)

30: Hibernian (h)

April

6: Celtic (h)

13: Ross County (a)

Post-split dates

April 27

May 4

May 11

May 15

May 18

May 19

The Scottish Premiership season begins on the weekend of August 5/6, with the winter break starting from January 3 until January 19, 2024.

The first round of post-split fixtures takes place on April 13/14, while the regular season ends on May 18/19.

The Premiership play-off final, played over two legs live on Sky Sports, will bring the campaign to an end on May 23 and 26.

The Championship, League One and League Two seasons also begin on August 5, with those campaigns ending across the weekend of May 3/4.

The Viaplay League Cup final will be held on December 17 while the date for the Scottish Cup final is yet to be confirmed.

The Europa League final will be played on May 22 in Dublin, the Europa Conference League final will be on May 29 in Athens and the Champions League final is scheduled for June 1 at Wembley.

