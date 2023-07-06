Levi Colwill: Why Chelsea defender has potential to be special after starring for Brighton and England U21s

Chelsea defender Levi Colwill is a man in demand after starring for Brighton and England U21s. But why are so many clubs keen to secure his signature and what makes him special?

Colwill continued his impressive summer by helping England U21s qualify for the European Championship final on Wednesday. The Young Lions comfortably beat Israel 3-0 in the last four to book their place in Saturday's showpiece event, where they will face five-time winners Spain.

England have reached the final in Georgia without conceding a single goal during the tournament. Colwill's performances have been a huge reason for that having started four of his country's five games.

Image: Levi Colwill has started four of England's five games in Georgia with the Young Lions yet to concede a goal

The 20-year-old's success at international level follows a breakthrough first season in the Premier League on loan at Brighton. He has since returned to Chelsea, who are keen for him to sign a new contract, but he is quickly attracting the attention of several other big clubs.

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Colwill, but what makes him such a highly-rated young centre-back?

Strong in possession

Colwill has fantastic technical quality and is extremely comfortable in possession. His composure and patience with the ball are some of his biggest strengths.

He is always willing to receive a pass and has the confidence to retain possession even when he's under pressure. Per 90 minutes, he ranks sixth in the Premier League for total passes completed (75.02) and top for forward passes completed (35.41) - the latter demonstrating he is keen to avoid the safe option.

Colwill is also left-footed, somewhat of a commodity in world football when it comes to centre-backs. For that reason, he typically starts on the left of central defence, with the heat map below revealing how he commands the length of his half.

Progression and chance creation

Colwill is not afraid to carry the ball forward from his defensive third if given the opportunity. In Brighton's system under head coach Roberto De Zerbi last season, Colwill often progressed the ball by running with it to disrupt opposition defensive blocks.

His adventurous approach usually attracts opposition players to his position, which inevitably opens up space elsewhere on the pitch and gives his own team-mates more room to cause problems.

Colwill ranks ninth in the Premier League for carries per 90 minutes (21.47), ahead of the likes of Manchester City's John Stones and only just behind his former Brighton team-mate Lewis Dunk. Seven City players are in the top 10.

Versatility is another key part of Colwill's game. When afforded time, he has the technical ability to cover and interchange positions, sometimes even combining with the attackers and creating chances in the final third.

Defending with speed and power

Colwill's physique helps when it comes to defending. At 6ft 2in tall, he is a good height for a centre-back and also possesses power and speed.

His pace, agility and ability to read the game well mean he can often keep up with quick forwards, while his commanding frame rarely sees him outmuscled by opponents.

Image: Levi Colwill's speed and agility mean he is rarely outpaced by forwards

One of the regular aspects of Colwill's defending is to beat the attacker to the ball by stepping out in front of them. Despite lacking experience, his decision-making and timing are already at a high level and while he is not always successful, it shows he has a willingness to regain possession before looking to turn defence into attack.

In defensive duels, either on the ground or in the air, Colwill ranks above average in winning them and without committing too many fouls. And in terms of clearances, especially aerial ones, he regularly tries to retain possession by directing the ball towards his team-mates.

What's next for Colwill?

Colwill wants talks with Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino over his status at Stamford Bridge before he considers discussing a new contract.

The Blues have insisted he is not for sale this summer, but Colwill wants to know where he fits into Pochettino's plans this season before discussing new terms.

Brighton wanted to bring Colwill back to the south coast on a permanent basis this summer but have had a £30m bid rejected, while he is also a target for a host of other Premier League clubs.

Image: Levi Colwill starred on loan at Brighton last season as the Seagulls qualified for European football

Colwill will know he has a chance of making England's Euro 2024 squad heading to Germany next summer if he has an impressive 2023/24 season.

He was promoted from the U21s to train with the senior group during the June internationals and although he didn't feature, he is clearly thought of highly by Gareth Southgate.

And should Colwill help the Young Lions win the Euros for the first time since 1984 by defeating Spain on Saturday, his stock will only continue to rise. The Southampton-born youngster has the world at his feet.

Follow live coverage of the European U21 Championship final between England and Spain across Sky Sports' digital platforms on Saturday; kick-off 5pm.

Image: England U21s face Spain in the European Championship final on Saturday

