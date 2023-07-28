Rasmus Hojlund: Manchester United edging closer to agreement for Atalanta striker despite PSG bid

Sky Sports News has been told an agreement between Atalanta and Manchester United for striker Rasmus Hojlund is edging closer.

The clubs are working on a compromise on a fee, with Atalanta understood to value the player at €70m (£60.1m) plus performance-related add-ons.

United remain hopeful a deal can be struck for Hojlund well in advance of the new season but have other options if a move cannot be finalised.

The Premier League side were handed a boost on Saturday when Atalanta signed Almeria forward El Bilal Toure, while Hojlund was left out of the squad that played Bournemouth in a pre-season friendly.

Personal terms between United and Hojlund are not an issue, although a gap in valuation still exists between the clubs.

United are aware of PSG's interest in Hojlund - the French champions bid €50m (£43m) earlier this week - but are encouraged by his desire to move to Old Trafford.

United will not be swayed by interest in the player from other clubs, while they have shown in the deals for Mason Mount and Andre Onana that they will not break their maximum budget for a player this summer.

Due to Financial Fair Play constraints and a determination to stick to their price points, United have so far been reluctant to go beyond a £51m (€60m) package.

They do, though, have a good relationship with the Serie A side after negotiations for Amad Diallo in January 2021, and have been in constant contact with their counterparts over a compromise on the fee for Hojlund.

Both clubs are moving in the direction of reaching an agreement. United are conscious that Hojlund is more potential than the finished article but believe Erik ten Hag's coaching could help mould him into an elite player.

There is an understanding that if the Denmark international is signed, Marcus Rashford may need to play some games as United's No 9 while Hojlund adjusts and gains experience.

United wouldn't need to sell to buy Hojlund and are banking on decent sales this summer and in the January window to keep them within the requisite financial parameters.

While there is confidence in getting a deal done, the club have been in parallel discussions for Randal Kolo Muani from Eintracht Frankfurt as an alternative option.

United have also put in a lot of work on Ajax's versatile Mohammed Kudus, plus at least one other target, as they do not want a drawn-out saga or to be left light in attack at the start of the season.

PSG, meanwhile, are keen to sign a striker and believe they are "in the mix" to sign Harry Kane this summer if Tottenham decide to sell the England captain.

Ten Hag: Real Madrid defeat shows why Man Utd need a striker

Ten Hag said United's inability to take their chances in a 2-0 friendly loss to Real Madrid on Thursday "absolutely" emphasised their need for a new striker.

United had chances of their own but failed to score with any of their 14 attempts - an all too familiar tale given their problems taking opportunities last season.

Asked if the attacking display in Texas emphasised why they are looking to sign a new striker, Ten Hag said: "Absolutely.

"There were two things - the pressing can be better from the start and scoring goals.

"I think we need more players who are capable to be in the one-on-ones and we had the situations of one-on-ones."

