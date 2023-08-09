Chiedozie Ogbene: Luton Town winger reveals he quit Gaelic football to follow his Premier League dream

It's 2015 and Chiedozie Ogbene is about to make the most important phone call of his life.

"I always wanted to be a professional footballer, but I had a God-given talent with Gaelic football," the Luton winger told Sky Sports.

"I'd been juggling both sports, I had to make the call to my coaches. I had the attributes required to play Gaelic football at a high level, but it was a decision I had to make for my own dreams."

Ogbene, now 26, has not looked back. The next life-changing call came two years later when he was playing for Cork City in the League of Ireland.

"I played against a mate of mine who was at Limerick and I text him to ask for the manager's number so I could have a three-day trial," he says. "Cork City were a very strong team at the time and I didn't really see a position for me in terms of game time. At that age, I just wanted to learn men's football.

"After three days with Limerick, I was given a contract but I was assured I was going to be involved and play more. I remember making that leap of faith. It would take me an hour on the bus from Cork to Limerick just to pursue my dreams."

Ogbene seized his chance with Limerick and after just one season he was picked up by Brentford on a three-year deal.

The move to England, though, away from his family and friends, was not easy to adapt to.

"I'm quite emotional, I'm a family guy. I was easily homesick. I didn't have any family or friends outside of football really," said Ogbene. "It was quite difficult for me and obviously my time at Brentford didn't kickstart how I wanted it to."

Image: Ogbene with the Papa Johns Trophy after beating Sutton at Wembley in 2022 with Rotherham

Ogbene was sent on loan to Exeter in League Two where his understanding of the game was taken to the next level.

"At that time, I was still naive, I wanted to do what I wanted to do," he said. "At Exeter, I learned that football is more about what the team needs than the individual and the importance of winning games. I learned what it meant to keep a clean sheet or block shots.

"When I moved to Rotherham I took that with me. I was more mature and met the manager Paul Warne and his coaching staff who told me what they required from me as a player. I took that in from day one and I think that's why I settled so quickly."

Image: Ogbene in action for Ireland against France's Kylian Mbappe during Euro 2024 qualifying

It was at Rotherham where Ogbene made the most of his lightning pace, strength and dribbling ability.

His form led to an international call-up in 2020, becoming the first African-born player to represent the Republic of Ireland, who he now has 15 caps and four goals for.

There were two promotions from League One with Rotherham and a goal in their Papa John's Trophy final victory at Wembley too.

He played a key part in the club defying the odds to avoid relegation from the Championship last season before Luton swooped.

"I was quite shocked really because, as a Premier League team, Luton could have gone for anybody in the market," he said.

"When the gaffer [Rob Edwards] rang me, he said he admired my attributes and skills, my ability to carry the ball, pace and power and that is what Luton is built on - hard work and integrity. It all fits the bill.

"It was a decision I couldn't reject."

Image: Ogbene joined Rotherham in August 2019 and made 136 appearances across four seasons

Ogbene, a Liverpool fan, grew up wanting to play for them but now he will come up against them in the Premier League. But first, they head to Brighton on Saturday for their first top-flight fixture since 1992 looking to start their mammoth task on a high.

"This is the league everyone dreams of playing it," said Ogbene. "Yes, it's going to be a difficult challenge but it's a challenge I'm really excited for. That's how I'm going to develop, how we're going to develop as a club and to compete at the highest level.

"I remember playing against Luton last season and they were a physical side, dominant both defending and attacking. They were an unbelievable team. Now we'll go in as the underdogs. It will be a difficult year but it's a year we're ready and excited for."

Luton Town's return to the top flight sees them take on Brighton at the Amex in their opening Saturday of the 2023/24 Premier League season.

The newly promoted side, who beat Coventry City on penalties in the Championship playoff final, travel to Chelsea on August 26, while November brings back-to-back encounters with Liverpool (h) and Manchester United (a) on November 4 and 11 respectively.

The Hatters host Arsenal and Manchester City at Kenilworth Road at the start of December, while that month then ends with the visit of Chelsea.

In February, Rob Edwards' side host Manchester United and face Liverpool at Anfield, before trips to the Emirates and the Etihad in April.

The Hatters end their campaign when Fulham come to Kenilworth Road on May 19.