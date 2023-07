Transfer news: Summer transfer window 2023 | Premier League ins and outs

The transfer window is open. Find out who has been on the move across the Premier League this summer...

Check below for a comprehensive list of all the Premier League ins and outs from the 2023 summer transfer window.

Keep track of all the latest developments with our Transfer Centre blog.

Fees include potential add-ons.

In

Kai Havertz - Chelsea, £65m

Out

Granit Xhaka - Bayer Leverkusen, £21.4m

Pablo Mari - Monza, undisclosed

Nikolaj Moller - St Gallen, undisclosed

Mazeed Ogungbo - Barrow, undisclosed

Matt Smith - Wigan, free

Ainsley Maitland-Niles - Released

In

Rico Richards - West Brom, free

Youri Tielemans - Leicester, free

Out

Jed Steer - Released

Brad Young - Released

Ashley Young - Released

Kaine Kesler-Hayden - Plymouth, loan

In

Hamed Traore - Sassuolo, £20m

Justin Kluivert - Roma, £9.5m

Out

Ben Pearson - Stoke, undisclosed

Christian Saydee - Portsmouth, undisclosed

Jefferson Lerma - Crystal Palace, free

Jack Stacey - Norwich, free

Jordan Zemura - Udinese, free

Junior Stanislas - Released

Will Dennis - Kilmarnock, loan

In

Nathan Collins - Wolves, £23m

Romeo Beckham - Inter Miami, undisclosed

Ethan Brierley - Rochdale, undisclosed

Mark Flekken - Freiburg, £11m

Ji-Soo Kim - Seongnam, undisclosed

Kevin Schade - Freiburg, £20m

Out

Alex Gilbert - Middlesbrough, free

Pontus Jansson - Malmo, free

Tariqe Fosu - Released

Saman Ghoddos - Released

Joel Valencia - Released

Daniel Oyegoke - Bradford, loan

Fin Stevens - Oxford, loan

In

Bart Verbruggen - Anderlecht, £16.3m

Mahmoud Dahoud - Borussia Dortmund, undisclosed

Joao Pedro - Watford, undisclosed

James Milner - Liverpool, free

Out

Alexis Mac Allister - Liverpool, £35m

Taylor Richards - QPR, undisclosed

Antef Tsoungui - Feyenoord, undisclosed

Teddy Jenks - Forest Green Rovers, free

Haydon Roberts - Bristol City, free

James Beadle - Oxford United, loan

Abdallah Sima - Rangers, loan

Jack Spong - Queen's Park, free

Kjell Scherpen - Sturm Graz, loan

In

Jordan Beyer - Borussia Monchengladbach, undisclosed

Michael Obafemi - Swansea, undisclosed

Dara O'Shea - West Brom, undisclosed

Lawrence Vigouroux - Leyton Orient, free

Out

Ashley Barnes - Norwich, free

Lukas Jensen - Lincoln, free

Will Norris - Portsmouth, free

Lewis Thomas - Harrogate, free

Matthew Lowton - Released

In

Nicolas Jackson - Villarreal, £30.1m

Diego Moreira - Benfica, undisclosed

Christopher Nkunku - RB Leipzig, £52m

Kendry Paez - Independiente del Valle, £17.27m

Alex Matos - Norwich, undisclosed

Ishe Samuels-Smith - Everton, undisclosed

Out

Kai Havertz - Arsenal, £65m

Mateo Kovacic - Manchester City, £30m

Ruben Loftus-Cheek - AC Milan, £17.18m

Mason Mount - Manchester United, £60m

Kalidou Koulibaly - Al Hilal, undisclosed

Edouard Mendy - Al-Ahli, undisclosed

Cesar Azpilicueta - Atletico Madrid, free

Nathan Baxter - Bolton, free

N'Golo Kante - Al-Ittihad, free

Xavier Simons - Hull, free

Dujon Sterling - Rangers, free

Ethan Wady - Released

Sam McClelland - Released

Prince Adegoke - Released

Derrick Abu - Released

Tiemoue Bakayoko - Released

Juan Castillo - Released

Henry Lawrence - Released

Jayden Wareham - Released

Charlie Webster - Heerenveen, loan

In

Jefferson Lerma - Bournemouth, free

Out

Jack Butland - Rangers, free

James McArthur - Released

Luka Milivojevic - Released

Rob Street - Cheltenham, undisclosed

In

None

Out

Niels Nkounkou - St Etienne, undisclosed

Ellis Simms - Coventry, undisclosed

Ishe Samuels-Smith - Chelsea, undisclosed

Isaac Price - Standard Liege, free

Tom Davies - Released

Asmir Begovic - Released

Yerry Mina - Released

Andros Townsend - Released

Harry Tyrer - Chesterfield, loan

Lewis Gibson - Plymouth, free

In

None

Out

Sylvester Jasper - Portimonense, compensation

Taye Ashby-Hammond - Stevenage, free

Joe Bryan - Millwall, free

Shane Duffy - Norwich, free

Paulo Gazzaniga - Girona, free

Ziyad Larkeche - QPR, free

Steven Sessegnon - Released

Sonny Hilton - Released

Neeskens Kebano - Released

Kieron Bowie - Northampton, loan

In

Alexis Mac Allister - Brighton, £35m

Dominik Szoboslai - RB Leipzig, £60m

Out

Leighton Clarkson - Aberdeen, undisclosed

Roberto Firmino - Al Ahli, free

Naby Keita - Werder Bremen, free

James Milner - Brighton, free

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - Released

Owen Beck - Dundee, loan

Fabio Carvalho - RB Leipzig, loan

Harvey Davies - Crewe, loan

Calvin Ramsay - Preston, loan

Rhys Williams - Aberdeen, loan

In

Mads Andersen - Barnsley, undisclosed

Chiedozie Ogbene - Rotherham, free

Out

Harry Isted - Charlton, free

Josh Neufville - AFC Wimbledon, free

Sonny Bradley - Derby, free

Henri Lansbury - Released

In

Spike Brits - AFC Wimbledon, undisclosed

Mateo Kovacic - Chelsea, £30m

Out

Josh McNamara - Southampton, undisclosed

Morgan Rogers - Middlesbrough, undisclosed

Cieran Slicker - Ipswich, undisclosed

Terrell Agyemang - Middlesbrough, free

Ilkay Gundogan - Barcelona, free

Benjamin Mendy - Released

Liam Delap - Hull, loan

In

Mason Mount - Chelsea, £60m

Out

Zidane Iqbal - Utrecht, undisclosed

Ethan Laird - Birmingham, undisclosed

Manni Norkett - Nottingham Forest, free

Ethan Galbraith - Leyton Orient, free

Di'Shon Bernard - Released

David De Gea - Released

Phil Jones - Released

Axel Tuanzebe - Released

In

Sandro Tonali - AC Milan, £55m

Yankuba Minteh - Odense Boldklub, undisclosed

Out

Chris Wood - Nottingham Forest, undisclosed

Matty Longstaff - Released

Ciaran Clark - Released

Matthew Bondswell - Newport, loan

Yankuba Minteh - Feyenoord, loan

In

Manni Norkett - Manchester United, free

Chris Wood - Newcastle, undisclosed

Out

Will Swan - Mansfield, undisclosed

Andre Ayew - Released

Cafu - Rotherham, free

Adnan Kanuric - Released

Jack Colback - Released

Jesse Lingard - Released

Jordan Smith - Released

Lyle Taylor - Released

In

None

Out

George Broadbent - Doncaster, undisclosed

Zak Brunt - Barnet, undisclosed

Jake Eastwood - Grimsby, undisclosed

Enda Stevens - Stoke, free

Theo Williams - Fleetwood, free

Kyron Gordon - Released

Jack O'Connell - Released

Billy Sharp - Released

In

Dejan Kulusevski - Juventus, £25.6m

James Maddison - Leicester, £40m

Guglielmo Vicario - Empoli, £17.2m

Out

Harry Winks - Leicester, £10m

Lucas Moura - Released

Tom Bloxham - Blackburn, free

In

Sean Moore - Cliftonville, undisclosed

Out

Arthur Masuaku - Besiktas, undisclosed

Manuel Lanzini Released

Armstrong Oko-Flex - Released

Nathan Trott - Vejle, loan

In

Boubacar Traore - Metz, £9.5m

Tom King - Northampton, free

Out

Conor Coady - Leicester, £7.5m

Nathan Collins - Brentford, £23m

Ruben Neves - Al Hilal, £47m

Hayao Kawabe - Standard Liege, undisclosed

Diego Costa - Released

Luke Matheson - Released

Joao Moutinho - Released

Taylor Perry - Released

Michael Agboola - Released

Lee Harkin - Released

Jack Hodnett - Released

Jack Scott - Released

Theo Corbeanu - Grasshoppers, loan

Nigel Lonwijk - Grasshoppers, loan

Tyler Roberts - Doncaster, loan